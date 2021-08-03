UAE’s financial wealth grows to $600bn despite Covid pandemic challenges

The UAE’s financial wealth reached $600 billion in 2020, 69 percent of which is investable wealth, according to Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) latest global wealth report.

The report, titled ‘Global Wealth 2021: When Clients Take the Lead’, stated that 51 percent of the country’s wealth is owned by individuals whose net worth is more than $5 million.

It also indicated that, despite the Covid-19 pandemic’s devastating financial impacts, global prosperity and wealth grew significantly throughout the crisis and are likely to continue increasing over the next five years.

The UAE, which represented 26 percent of the GCC’s financial wealth in 2020, has already grown by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3 percent from 2015 and is expected to witness further growth of 4 percent CAGR, reaching $700bn by 2025.

“The National Agenda has driven economic activity, empowering the country to operate in an economy that continues to become increasingly global. As a result, growth in wealth has been recorded despite the mass disruption, placing the UAE in a favorable position for the years ahead,” said Mustafa Bosca, managing director and partner at BCG.

In terms of onshore asset allocation, the report stated that equities and investment funds, at 47 percent, accounted for the largest proportion of assets in 2020. However, by 2025, currency and deposits are expected to take the larger share, amounting to 47 percent of the overall onshore asset class in the UAE.

BCG’s report also looked at the UAE’s changing landscape of the wealthy in the coming years, with a rise in next-generation affluent and high-net-worth clients.

Those individuals, between 20 and 50 years of age, have longer investment horizons, a greater appetite for risk, and often a desire to use their wealth to create positive societal impact as well as earn solid returns, it said. While it cautioned that many wealth managers are not yet ready to serve these new ultras.

“Nationwide wealth has been distributed to more members of the population, and, likely, client demands and expectations will also shift as wealth demographics continue to experience change. As such, those responsible for local wealth management will be tasked with tailoring their offerings to local needs or younger wealth segments with heightened proactivity in due course,” said Mohammad Khan, partner at BCG.

To win over the next-generation segment, the report proposed that wealth managers must adopt a bold and new digital business model based on five pillars: