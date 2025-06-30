by Staff Writer

UAE savings: National Bonds app relaunch drives 67% rise in savers

National Bonds reports major gains after app relaunch, including a 67 per cent rise in UAE savers

National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, has seen a sharp rise in digital engagement just three months after relaunching its mobile application.

The relaunch has become a key driver in reshaping how UAE residents save and invest, supporting the country’s broader digital transformation agenda.

The newly enhanced app offers users a seamless, intelligent platform to track their portfolios, manage fixed-term plans, view profit projections, and connect with relationship managers—all within a more intuitive interface.

The company reported the following increases compared to the previous three-month period:

  • 67 per cent rise in regular savers
  • 149 per cent surge in fixed-term savings plans
  • 31 per cent increase in new customer onboarding
  • 40 per cent growth in overall sales
  • 31 per cent uptick in transaction volume

These figures highlight rising demand for user-friendly, smart financial tools that help individuals build sustainable saving habits.

Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “This growth in digital adoption is more than just a trend, it’s a powerful validation of our customer first strategy. We’ve always placed the customer at the heart of every innovation, and the enhanced app is a direct reflection of that ethos.

“By blending simplicity, intelligence, and accessibility, we’re helping individuals take greater control of their financial futures.

“As we continue to invest in AI-enabled, user-focused solutions, we remain committed to delivering intuitive, secure, and inclusive financial tools, fully aligned with the UAE’s broader digital transformation and responsible AI vision.”

