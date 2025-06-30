UAE savings: National Bonds app relaunch drives 67% rise in savers

National Bonds , the UAE’s leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, has seen a sharp rise in digital engagement just three months after relaunching its mobile application.

The relaunch has become a key driver in reshaping how UAE residents save and invest, supporting the country’s broader digital transformation agenda.

The newly enhanced app offers users a seamless, intelligent platform to track their portfolios, manage fixed-term plans, view profit projections, and connect with relationship managers—all within a more intuitive interface.

UAE National Bonds

The company reported the following increases compared to the previous three-month period:

67 per cent rise in regular savers

149 per cent surge in fixed-term savings plans

31 per cent increase in new customer onboarding

40 per cent growth in overall sales

31 per cent uptick in transaction volume

These figures highlight rising demand for user-friendly, smart financial tools that help individuals build sustainable saving habits.

Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “This growth in digital adoption is more than just a trend, it’s a powerful validation of our customer first strategy. We’ve always placed the customer at the heart of every innovation, and the enhanced app is a direct reflection of that ethos.

“By blending simplicity, intelligence, and accessibility, we’re helping individuals take greater control of their financial futures.

“As we continue to invest in AI-enabled, user-focused solutions, we remain committed to delivering intuitive, secure, and inclusive financial tools, fully aligned with the UAE’s broader digital transformation and responsible AI vision.”