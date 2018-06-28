Emaar launches Twitter competition to win Dubai home

Creative pictures or videos of friends and families playing or watching football will win a lucky contestant a dream home in Dubai, Emaar announced this week.

The Twitter-based contest, #EmaarGoldenHome, kicked off on June 25, with former Juventus and Italy international footballer Alessandro Del Piero sharing a video explaining how to take part in the competition.

To participate, members of the public are being asked to tweet a creative photo or video of themselves or their friends and families playing or watching football in their home and tag @emaardubai with the hashtag #EmaarGoldenHome.

Video of Win a luxury home in Dubai with Emaar Golden Home Contest

“We are joining the world in celebrating the football frenzy with the never-before opportunity to own a dream home in one of our elegantly master-planned lifestyle destinations in Dubai,” said Ahmad Al Matrooshi, managing director of Emaar Properties. “People anywhere in the world can take part to win the #EmaarGoldenHome.”

Ahead of the campaign, a Twitter poll conducted by Emaar asked people to vote for their preferred destination to win the ‘golden home’ from four Emaar locations: Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate and Emaar South.

“Given the public and real-time nature of Twitter, recent research reveals that Twitter sports fans are passionate about football,” said Benjamin Ampen, managing director of MENA Twitter. “#EmaarGoldenHome is a great example of how Emaar is leveraging the power of video to engage with such an audience globally, exclusively on Twitter.”

According to Emaar, the last date for entries is July 11, with the winner receiving the home in the Emaar destination of their voice on July 15.