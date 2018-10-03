Nakheel launches new luxury homes in Dubai's Jumeirah Park

With almost 21,000 residents, Jumeirah Park is one of Nakheel’s most established communities, featuring over 3,000 luxury villas nestled among parks and communal green spaces across a total 380 hectares.

A new collection of 147 luxury four-bedroom terraced homes at Jumeirah Park has been launched by Nakheel

A new collection of 147 luxury four-bedroom terraced homes at Jumeirah Park – each with their own garden complete with private swimming pool – was launched by master developer Nakheel on Wednesday.

The first of their kind at Jumeirah Park, the high-end homes boast spacious terraces including an extensive rooftop entertainment area, four and a half bathrooms and a double garage. Prices start at AED3.4 million.

Construction of the new Jumeirah Park homes is expected to begin in early 2019, with completion in the first quarter of 2021.

With almost 21,000 residents, Jumeirah Park is one of Nakheel’s most established communities, featuring over 3,000 luxury villas nestled among parks and communal green spaces across a total 380 hectares.

Video of Why Dubai&#039;s real estate sector is full of buying signals

The high-end community is also home to Nakheel’s first neighbourhood retail Pavilion, which opened in 2014, while Jumeirah Park’s new Clubhouse, sports and leisure complex, complete with Olympic-size swimming pool and spa, will break ground this month.

The Jumeirah Park homes are among a host of Nakheel residential, retail and hospitality projects on show at Cityscape Global.