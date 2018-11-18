Revealed: the ultra-luxury Dubai villas with $1m bathtubs

The villas offer residents a hotel-inspired lifestyle with space and seclusion, 24/7 concierge, large gardens and exclusive access to private beaches.

Forum Group, the company behind the Mediterranean-style XXII Carat villas project, has announced that it will start welcoming its first residents in January.

The ultra-luxury development, located on the Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent, is a private beachfront gated community comprising 22 seven-bedroom villas ranging from 8,000 to 13,000 square feet.

The villas offer residents a hotel-inspired lifestyle with space and seclusion, 24/7 concierge, large gardens and exclusive access to private beaches.

Standout features of the villas include the $1 million bathtubs, which have been carved from single pieces of Amazonian crystal by high-end Italian interiors specialists, Baldi.

Weighing in at more than 10,000kg each, the raw crystals were shipped from Brazil to the Italy, where they were then hand-carved before arriving in Dubai.

Launched in August 2015, the villas are currently on sale from AED38 million up to AED92 million and the developer said it is in discussions to add more projects across the city.

Anton Yachmenev, managing director of Forum Group, said: “Well-heeled buyers are on the lookout for modern and expertly appointed villas and we wanted to give them just that.

“There has been an unparalleled growth of significant personal wealth in recent years. We were keen to capitalise on this trend by offering developments that take luxury living to the next level.”

Yachmenev said there had been an uptick in people buying high end properties in Dubai, which he believes is because of changes in the standards of luxury living.

He said: “A decade ago, Dubai was not a place to buy a home and settle down. It was transient and short term and wasn’t taken seriously as somewhere you might want to spend the next 20 to 30 years of your life.

“But that has changed, dramatically. There is now a trend of discerning buyers choosing a permanent home in Dubai.

“With an ever growing luxury real estate market, housing options in Dubai seem endless. New developments and projects are appearing virtually overnight, which dilutes the market. For this reason, more and more ultra-prime buyers are opting to invest in properties that offer a true sense of luxury, comfort and high quality.”

Forum Group is based in Dubai and plans to operate in several key segments of the real estate sector including affordable housing and elite mixed use projects; residential and serviced apartments and villas.