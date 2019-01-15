New DIFC office tower secures EY as key tenant

The 1.1 million sq ft development, which topped out this month, comprises 990,000 square feet of Grade A office space and 140,000 square feet of retail space.

Global professional services firm Ernst & Young will occupy four floors of ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai

ICD Brookfield, a 50/50 joint venture between the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Brookfield Properties, has signed a pre-let agreement with global professional services firm Ernst & Young (EY), for 120,000 square feet at ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai.

EY will occupy four floors of the 53-storey tower including three podium levels, with a private terrace and dedicated reception on Al Sa’ada Street.

EY plans to occupy the building from the third quarter of 2019, a statement said.

Designed by world-renowned architects Foster & Partners, the 1.1 million sq ft development, which topped out this month, comprises 990,000 square feet of Grade A office space and 140,000 square feet of retail space.

ICD Brookfield Place is centrally located in the Dubai International Financial Centre and directly connected to the Gate Avenue.

The building will become one of the most prominent office towers in Dubai, the statement added.

Khalid Al Bakhit, chairman of ICD Brookfield, said: "We are delighted that ICD Brookfield Place has attracted such a large pre-lease commitment. With efficient and flexible workspace alongside a fantastic selection of casual and fine dining, curated retail experiences and amenities, ICD Brookfield Place is an attractive address for an array of companies."