Emaar confirms Elie Saab design partnership at Dubai project

Owners of the units will also have the choice to get a private consultation from the Elie Saab design team on purchasing furniture for their homes.

Developer says it is partnering for the first time with the renowned fashion designer on Emaar Beachfront

Emaar confirmed on Friday that it is partnering with designer Elie Saab on Emaar Beachfront, a gated island destination in Dubai.

The developer said it is partnering for the first time with the renowned fashion designer for the new residential development.

Announcing the partnership, Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar said: “Elie Saab is the pride of the Arab world, and a fascinating international success story. Through our first association with Elie Saab, admired by the world’s leading celebrities, we are offering discerning customers a new lifestyle address.

"Every aspect of these glamourous residences is personally designed by Elie Saab, who brings his rare genius and aesthetics to create a new architectural and lifestyle expression. It is our honour to be associated with him.”

Elie Saab, founder and chairman of Elie Saab Group, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Emaar and Mohamed Alabbar on this new project. Over the years, Elie Saab has evolved into a lifestyle brand, through the development of diversified product categories that deliver a unique experience of the brand’s universe.”

In addition to 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, the tower with interiors by Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront will have a collection of Elie Saab four-bedroom penthouses.

Designed to celebrate the 1930 Art Deco era, the tower's ground level boutique fashion stores, galleries and cafes as well as lobbies will be designed by Elie Saab.

Inspired by chic Miami lifestyle, an amenity pool deck located at the 8th level, will be terraced and landscaped to provide a retreat for residents while an infinity edge swimming pool, gym and recreational facilities will also feature.

