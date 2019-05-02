Emaar, DP World partner to launch $7bn Riviera-style development

Emaar Properties will redevelop part of the historic Mina Rashid area to create a destination that is being likened to Portofino and Monte Carlo.

Two of Dubai’s largest companies are set to collaborate on a new project that will bring a Riviera-style coastal development in the emirate.

P&O Marinas, a subsidiary of DP World, has made the land available to Emaar to develop ‘Mina Rashid’, which will include a number of ‘firsts’ for the city, including: ‘The Dubai Mall by the Sea’ – an elite waterfront retail, dining and leisure destination; a floating yacht club; a sandy beach of over 12,600 square metres – the size of about two-and-a-half football fields; and Dubai’s longest swimming pool.

Mina Rashid will also have over 430 wet berths, several of which will be able to accommodate the largest yachts in the world and will help boost cruise tourism in Dubai.

Development details

‘Mina Rashid’ will include promenades and a Venetian piazza with retail and F&B overlooking the sea.

The development will feature ‘signature’ hotels, a private beach club, interconnected parks, a 500-metre long palm tree-fringed canal, art galleries, a theatre and a museum.

The project plans to be a modern link to the hisory of the city with a direct pedestrian bridge connecting the House of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum.

It will also complement the Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal - built and currently operated by P&O Marinas.

Emaar is launching the first collection of properties for sale – Sirdhana – which includes 1, 2 and 3-bedroom waterfront apartments and townhouses. The development will be located close to the main entrance of the promenade and adjacent to the canal pool, and within walking distance to QE2, a community park and ‘The Dubai Mall by the Sea.’