Australia home buyers may borrow more as lending rules eased

Currently, most lenders use a rate of 7.25% to assess whether a borrower can meet their repayments, even though many mortgage rates are 4% or lower.

Under new proposals from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, lenders would be permitted to review and set their own minimum interest rate floor as long as it builds in a 2.5% buffer above the borrower’s mortgage rate.

“With interest rates at record lows, and likely to remain at historically low levels for some time, the gap between the 7% floor and actual rates paid has become quite wide, in some cases possibly unnecessarily so,” APRA Chairman Wayne Byres said in a statement Tuesday.

The move could give a boost to the soggy housing market by allowing home buyers to borrow more. House prices in Sydney have slumped 14.5% from their mid-2017 peak, and Melbourne property values are down 11%, according to CoreLogic Inc. data.

Bank shares gained for a second day, having surged Monday after Scott Morrison’s center-right government pulled off a shock election win, killing opposition plans to wind back tax breaks for property investors.

Westpac Banking Corp. rose 1.9% in early Sydney trading; National Australia Bank Ltd. added 1.4% and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. gained 1.7%.

“Being a catalyst for easing credit conditions, it would be a positive, potentially for the housing market,” said Ryan Felsman, a senior economist at the securities unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “In terms of the bottoming of the housing market, that may mean it occurs a bit more quickly than expected, perhaps.”