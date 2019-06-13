Cooling services restored to Dubai's Motor City after dispute

Residents impacted after a dispute between Union Properties, district cooling service provider Emicool and the owners' association

Union Properties announced on Thursday that cooling services have been restored across its Motor City development.

Residents were left in a sweat after a dispute between Union Properties, district cooling service provider Emicool and the owners’ association.

The issue surrounded service payments to Emicool and while the three companies involved argued over who was responsible for settling the amount, cooling services in the common areas were disconnected over the Eid holiday.

A Union Properties spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that cooling services have been restored in the affected areas across Motor City by the service provider.

"Following an extended conversation with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), Union Properties has this morning resolved the matter to everyone’s satisfaction and ensured that there will be no service disruption in the future.

"EDACOM has been working closely with RERA on the issue over the past few days and will continue to manage the community through delivering the highest standards of services. UP confirms that there has been no official communication from RERA terminating EDACOM’s contract by next week as suggested in some media reports.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that Union Properties had called on residents of Motor City to report any further issues regarding cooling services to Dubai Police.

Homeowners can pay up to AED20,000 ($5,400) a year for annual maintenance of the common areas.