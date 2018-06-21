Aldar to launch new Viceroy-branded property in Abu Dhabi

Announcement comes after Marriott International was appointed to refurbish the Yas Viceroy into a W Hotel property

Just 24 hours after Aldar revealed it will refurbish the Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi and turn it into a W Hotel property, the firm announced it is working on another branded property with the Viceroy Hotel Group in the capital.

Aldar has not yet shared details of the project, though it said more information will be announced in due course.

Jassem Busaibe, chief investment officer of Aldar Properties, said: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Viceroy Hotel Group on this hospitality project in line with our strategy to leverage partnerships with international operators and brands for our portfolio of eleven hotels.”

Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotel Group, commented: “We are excited by what the next chapter brings for Viceroy Hotel Group in the region. Aldar has been and will continue to be a very important partner. We look forward to working with them in the drive to position Abu Dhabi globally”

On Wednesday, Aldar said it appointed Marriott International to manage the Yas Viceroy Hotel, which overlooks the Formula 1 racetrack, effective July 1. Marriott will assume operation of the hotel, which will open following a refurbishment period and mark the debut of the W Hotel brand in Abu Dhabi.

Its lobby and pool facilities will be upgraded, though it will remain open to guests.

Aldar said in a statement that the hotel is a key component of its Yas Island destination strategy.

The island is set to welcome Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi next month, building on the entertainment and leisure attractions on Yas Island, where Aldar has a portfolio of seven hotels.