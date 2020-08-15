UAE launches global initiative to train one million paramedics

The UAE has launched a virtual initiative to train one million paramedics

The ‘Waterfall Initiative’ will offer virtual medical training across 14 medical sectors and provide education for around one million doctors, physicians, pharmacists, technicians, and specialists in the hospital management sector and the humanitarian field..

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted: “The initiative is launched in partnership with 140 experts and 67 academic institutions and training institutes from around the world in line with its responsibility to support the global medical sector.

"With the follow up of my brother, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE today has launched a health initiative to provide distance training in medical field and ambulance services for million trainees across the world."

Lt. General Sheikh Saif, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said: "The UAE is an active part of the world’s healthcare system and aims to empower medical cadres around the world. The initiative is the UAE’s gift to the health and medical cadres from around the world, through which we will offer them the best advanced medical training."

He added that the initiative is “UAE’s gift to the health and medical cadres from around the world”.

"Medical cadres have proven that they are a national wealth in their countries, and we must protect them and reinforce their capacities to fight the coronavirus," he added.

The project is an initiative from the UAE Ministry of Possibilities and Index Holding, in cooperation with Aqdar World Summit to support front-liners across all medical and humanitarian fields.

Within the Waterfalls platform, those affiliated with the initiative will obtain a training certificate and approved hours from the international scientific and academic bodies participating. They can benefit from it in the scope of work or in their research.