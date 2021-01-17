We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff Writer

Sun 17 Jan 2021 09:25 PM

By Staff Writer

Oman closes land borders to guard against new variant coronavirus

The Sultanate's Supreme Committee decided to keep land borders closed for one week, extendable, from Monday, 18 January 2021, starting from 6pm

Oman is to close its land borders once again as it seeks to protect the Sultanate from a new variant of coronavirus.

Oman’s Supreme Committee decided to keep land borders closed for one week, extendable, from Monday, 18 January 2021, starting from 6pm.

In a statement on the state news wire ONA, it said: “The committee reviewed the report of the specialised technical team on the spread of the new Covid-19 strain and means of protecting all individuals of society against the disease, in general, and the new variant in particular.

“A growing rate of lenience has been observed among citizens and individuals in implementing precautionary measures approved by the authorities concerned. It has been noticed that social events drew about large gatherings in tents and other venues, making it possible for the virus to spread among segments of society.”

Oman had recently reopened its land, air and sea borders on December 29 following a temporary closure due to the new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus, which appeared in the United Kingdom.

To date Oman has recorded 131,790 cases and 1,512 deaths during the pandemic, with 124,067 recoveries.

