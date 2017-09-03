Sailors rescued after cargo ship sinks off Oman coast

Vessel left Sharjah en route to Eritrea, according to police

Royal Oman Police said 20 sailors were rescued off the sultanate’s southern coast when a cargo ship with construction material on board sunk in the Arabian Sea.

Police said that the boat ran into difficulties off the coast of Lakabi, 430km north east of Salalah and 620km south of Muscat.

The authorities said the vessel, which had a Tanzanian flag on it, had left Shajah and was en route to Eritrea.

The 20 sailors, who were of various nationalities, were rescued and brought to the nearby police hospital in Lakabi.

The cause of the incident was unclear.



The sailors after being rescued in Oman. Image: Royal Oman Police.