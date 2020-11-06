Three predictions for these uncertain times

We are living through the most uncertain and volatile times that many can remember. A drama-filled and deeply polarised US Presidential election which, at the time of writing, has not yet produced a final result; a global pandemic that has killed 1.2 million and will kill many more; geopolitical tensions in every corner of the world; the profound unknowns of Brexit; and unprecedented monetary and fiscal policies have combined to destroy many of the certainties that have guided the post-war era.

Globally, businesses, investors and markets are desperately seeking certainty amid the chaos. With the US election, they have a chance of resolving one of the many unknowns they face. While a Joe Biden victory is a probable outcome, the memory of Trump’s surprise 2016 win remains a painful memory for many forecasters.

But one prediction can be made about the US election. Whoever wins is going to apply more stimulus to the economy, whether that is Trump with Coronavirus-directed fiscal easing or Biden with infrastructure and renewable energy stimulus. And of course, the Fed is highly likely to continue its quantitative easing strategy while the economy remains in a pandemic-caused slowdown.

So, more government borrowing and spending are assured, which means that investors can remain reasonably relaxed about markets: past stimulus programmes have boosted asset prices, including equities. This helps to explain the relatively robust performance of the US markets in 2020.

As if to emphasise this outlook, the third-quarter earnings season saw many companies beat analyst estimates. Yes, revenues and profits have taken a hit from the pandemic, but listed companies have weathered the Coronavirus far better than expected. Amid the uncertainty, business goes on, and good companies still perform.

For GCC countries, one certain outcome in this most uncertain year has been a steep fall in the most important commodity – the oil price. Now trading under $40 per barrel, Gulf economies are exposed to a lower-for-longer environment which is already placing them under strain. GCC states have issued a record $100 billion in sovereign and corporate debt in the first ten months of this year, demonstrating the fiscal burden of the pandemic.

But much of this borrowing is not being used sustainably: More than 70 percent of Kuwait’s latest budget is earmarked for public-sector salaries and subsidies. It is taking on debt not to fund reforms but to sustain its bureaucracy.

Even the mighty Saudi Aramco is showing signs of strain: while the company turned in a very impressive 62 percent quarterly jump in revenues, its cash flow will not cover its dividend, but Aramco has kept the payout unchanged at $18.75 billion nevertheless.

Despite these signals, the Gulf’s big three producers – Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait – can manage these problems: All three have well-provisioned central banks and large sovereign-wealth funds. And capital is cheap: a 35-year tranche of Saudi Eurobonds issued in January, the kingdom’s longest-ever issue, had yields below 4 percent.

Against such a backdrop, it may be foolish to try to make predictions, but here are three, based on our knowledge of the investor community and the mechanics of the equity markets.

First, a Biden victory would be positive for emerging markets. Trump’s term has been characterised by trade wars and protectionism, trends that have punished emerging markets disproportionately. Biden is expected to return to a global trade growth ticket, which should attract investors to the prospects of the emerging market exporters.

Second, the Gulf’s successful management of Covid has more in common with Asia than with Europe or the US. Decisive action was taken and overwhelming resources made available. Emerging market investors will come to recognise this fact and will start to select the stocks that arise from the crisis in good shape. Asian markets have recovered strongly from the initial shock of Covid, and that will draw more interest in emerging markets generally. The challenge for companies in the Arabian Gulf is to position themselves as long-term positives in the EM investor consciousness.

Third, the oil price will remain under pressure, and the region’s reliance on oil revenues will continue to be a challenge as sustainability and ESG concerns come to dominate investor thinking. While this might be bad news for government budgets in the short term, the region can take advantage of this trend. The GCC states have already made great strides in renewables and have entered many international partnerships to explore ways to rebuild and grow their economies on renewable energy.

This trend will continue and will position the region well for the longer term. Once again, investors will recognise this long-term opportunity and will reward those countries and companies that forge ahead.

Make no mistake: in the short term, things will remain extremely challenging for regional issuers and investors. The non-oil sectors in which regional economies excel have been the most exposed to the pandemic: tourism, hospitality, trade and services. Until there is a widely available vaccine, these will continue to be challenged. But that vaccine will come, and these sectors will bounce back.

Oliver Schutzmann is CEO of Iridium Advisors