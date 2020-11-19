Why the world needs women entrepreneurs

In line with the UAE’s gender balance agenda, women make up 50 percent of the UAE Parliament and nearly one-third of the UAE Cabinet – almost on par with that of the UK government and higher than most countries. The UAE’s effort to achieve gender balance is inspiring many corporates as well as educational institutions to reduce the gender gap in their boardrooms and classrooms, respectively.

However, we still have a long way to go as most local and global companies in the UAE and elsewhere lack female representation in leadership roles as intrapreneurs, i.e. innovators and change-makers with entrepreneurial spirit within organisations, which leaves female talent in the GCC underused.

Women make great entrepreneurs too

Women bring different perspectives to business and business leadership, and provide a high degree of empathy. Understanding the thoughts and feelings of others properly, women turn out to be great solution providers. They admire reciprocal relationships, and many are more collaborative in their approach.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2019/2020 Global Report has an interesting finding about motivation and purpose between men and women. Men tend to be more financially motivated in their objectives and also more likely to be the ones continuing the family business than women. The same research found that women are generally more purpose-driven than men. Women starting a business are more likely to agree with the motivation of making a difference to the world.

Therefore, many women tend to have a holistic and long-term perspective on the way businesses are founded and grown. And they are likely to be more inclined towards re-investing profits in order to create a steady growth in their business.

Fuelling the entrepreneurial spirit in women

In addition to favourable legislation and advocacy, both education and mentorship play a key role in the growth and development of entrepreneurship. Many aspiring entrepreneurs brim with creative and innovative ideas but lack the vital business knowledge needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

That’s where a business degree such as an MBA comes in handy. An aspiring entrepreneur will use the knowledge and the newly gained set of skills to build a solid and feasible business plan for their start-up. Their chances of success are higher because they are applying the most up-to-date business model knowledge and practice acquired in the classroom to real-life business.

Moreover, entrepreneurship education trains future entrepreneurs on how to communicate effectively and persuasively, especially when pitching for funding. For instance, knowing how to deliver an elevator pitch forms a key component of the MBA student’s evaluation.

Having said that, male students have historically dominated MBA classrooms. The share of female MBA students in business schools can range from 25 to 40 percent only. The onus of closing this gender gap largely remains with educational institutions who again play a vital role in empowering women.

The Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, for example, has been offering the Shaping ‘Women Entrepreneurs' Scholarship for the past three years now – a full tuition scholarship awarded to an exceptional woman every year, either on the full-time or part-time pathway. It is awarded to a woman who shows commitment to her self-development and keenness to contribute to her own society and wider economy as an entrepreneur, or an intrapreneur.

Investment in female talent doesn’t just stop at business education. Inclusion and providing equal opportunities is another way entrepreneurs could have access to benefits such as workshops, mentorship, networking opportunities, and more. Creating opportunities for women is incredibly vital from an economic point of view.

It is no longer acceptable to ignore the talent and perspectives women bring to the professional and business world. After all, they make up 50 percent of the world’s population!

Entrepreneurship fuels economic growth and reduces dependencies on states as individuals engage in creating value-adding activities. It is promising to see that more than half of those starting a new business in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for example, are expected to add six or more jobs in the next five years.

While many countries, businesses and organisations have a long way to go, it is not entirely impossible to replicate the success seen in some parts of the world.

Shirin Jarrar is Associate Professor and MBA Programme Director of Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University