Why complacency over one coronavirus symptom could spell ruin for businesses

“To know your enemy, you must become your enemy.” If you’re after advice in 2020 then you could do worse than listen to Sun Tzu, the Chinese general, military strategist and philosopher who wrote The Art of War centuries upon centuries ago.

But who is the enemy today? One definition of the word is “something harmful or deadly” and so naturally coronavirus could be considered the chief protagonist this year.

The damage caused to the business world by the pandemic continues to be all too clear,. Just look back at my homeland, the UK, which is facing an unprecedented 11 percent contraction in its economy.

And while it’s worth a moment here to take a breath and recognise how fortunate we in this part of the world that strong early action led to marketplaces and trade reopening sooner, this is a pandemic that has hidden, long-tail symptoms. For many businesses, one particular side effect of Covid-19, the enemy, could either be the disastrous or incredible for their fortunes, depending on the response.

We’ve seen from the US what happens when one ignores the signs, individuals faced a choice, wear a mask, social distance, or not. The consequences of action or inaction have been potentially fatal, and now the business community faces a similar choice.

That choice? To embrace digital transformation and embark on a path to e-commerce, contactless, connected, cashless trade. From consumer-facing platforms or internal tracking of cash flow, to simply talking to ‘work from home’ employees, the acceleration of the use of these tools has been an undeniable force in 2020.

Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President & Head of Retail Banking, Emirates NBD said as much in our Arabian Business SME Forum in November. “E-commerce spending is at its all-time high, it’s just exploded since Covid, growing services in this space is obviously going to benefit.”

A transformative moment

There is work to do, however. In the same forum we sat down, virtually of course, with Virginia Reinecke, Head of Commercial Products MEA, for Mastercard. She revealed that the company had set itself the target of bringing one billion people into the digital economy, that’s just one indicator of the size of the issue.Blair Sheppard, global head of strategy for PwC, goes even further in his book Ten Years to Midnight, where he suggests that advancing technology could strip out 300 million jobs from the global economy, calling it one of the ‘massive and fast’ issues we have a decade to fix.

The real enemy in all this is digital literacy, and the first step towards defeating the villain of this piece is a change in thinking. In an exclusive interview this month, Sitecore CEO Steve Tzikakis says: “Every technology shift is accompanied by a mind shift and traditionally what we have seen, whether it was the oil crisis in the early 70s, or dotcom, or Lehman Brothers, immediately after or during that crisis there were always new start-ups and new things coming, especially in the technology area.”

Thankfully there is no better time to start down the road towards digital transformation, especially in the UAE as the GITEX Technology Week rolls back into Dubai from December 6. The event at the World Trade Centre features more than 1,000 exhibitors and also includes some 350 speakers in its conference.

“This year’s conference programme is your unprecedented platform to unlearn pre-Covid strategies, rethink and shift your perspectives, and prepare your business and career for the next set of opportunities that are arising in today’s fast-mutating business world,” says GITEX.

I couldn’t say it much better really. You can’t go back in time and begin your digital transformation sooner, but you can start to today.

Final word to Sun Tzu: “Opportunities multiply as they are seized.”

Staff Writer is Editor in Chief of Arabian Business