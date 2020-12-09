2020 in retrospect: a year of innovation, digital transformation and perseverance

The Covid-19 pandemic, which struck at the beginning of this year, has forced us to step out of conformity and into a different and challenging world of remote work, social distancing, and e-learning. As we navigate through the pandemic’s repercussions today, it helps to look at the past year through a positive lens.

Through the challenges, we have adapted as we tried to overcome the struggles of being unable to work from our offices, be close to our loved ones, and for many, not send children to school. Under such severe challenges come extreme changes and adaptations.

The pandemic made us realise that the digital transformation drive will not stop with the end of the pandemic and businesses across different sectors and industries will continue to transition. For instance, incorporating innovative digitalisation elements into the traditional education and work models would be very beneficial on many levels.

This can reduce costs while also offering students the opportunity to learn when they cannot attend physical classes for various reasons without affecting their progress. Additionally, it allows employees the option of efficiently working from home and reducing their carbon footprint by excluding at least a day’s commute.

Sectors capitalising on technology

It is pleasing to see so many features available today on distance-learning platforms that help with engagement, such as virtual seating arrangements, break rooms, presenter spotlight, and reactions.

Teachers should make use of such features that not only add moments of fun in lessons but also go beyond the traditional “teacher talks, student listens” format, as well as reduce the now-widened-gap between teachers and students. All these aspects are just a few positive outcomes we can expect from the increased use of video communication application.

Other than the education sector, the healthcare sector has also been put under the spotlight throughout the year. Healthcare facilities and workers have put on a brave act as they managed to control the rising number of cases, sacrificing health, time, and energy.

As means to offer our full support, Zoom has backed the digital transformation in healthcare by providing an easy to use platform where healthcare workers are able to conduct online consultations, diagnose patients remotely, and provide treatment for routine checkups and non-life-threatening illnesses.

Video-based telehealth through Zoom has enabled real-time collaboration and communications with doctors, labs, and specialists unencumbered by geographic constraints.

Due to Covid-19, remote working emerged as a trend and businesses began operating remotely on a global level. According to the LinkedIn data released, just before Covid-19, the UAE had one of the lowest remote work participation rates in the world.

Now, however, LinkedIn has reported the share of job postings for remote work in the UAE, compared to all job postings on LinkedIn, grew nearly threefold from the first week of March to the last week of May 2020.

With that in mind, Zoom recently conducted a survey in the UAE, focusing on Emiratis with the aim to help achieve a clear understanding of the number of Emiratis who use video communication applications, how important those tools are to them, and the different ways through which they use Zoom.

Supporting innovation

Some of the most important findings included how 83 percent of Emiratis prefer having access to video communication platforms post-COVID, 76 percent selected Zoom as the most preferred video communication platform and 66 percent of them saying that access to video communication platforms would support the economy and innovation in the UAE.

Additionally, most companies upped their frictionless technologies and their online presence since the onset of the pandemic. This has enabled Zoom to expand in the region, which has eased communications for emerging, small and medium sized companies whether internally, or externally.

It was challenging and different, but we have seen people worldwide set an example for perseverance for generations to come. We have also seen companies work on technological advancements at an unprecedented rate!

It has definitely been a big year for us. We are glad we were able to support the world through the pandemic and to be able to provide solutions for them to carry on with having efficient communications and providing solutions for businesses and schools.

Our culture is to deliver happiness to our users, and we have learned that the success of our platform has been largely due to our laser focus on our users and what they have to say. Our ethos is to listen to our users’ pain-points and feedback has helped Zoom to innovate and become the platform of choice by many around the world.

At Zoom, we are proud we took immediate action throughout the challenging times the world has faced and were able to provide people across all ages with a user-friendly interface that allows them to reach whoever they need to talk to immediately.

Our biggest achievements lie in our ability to be there for our users, listen to them, and deliver what they want before they even realise they need it. Our culture is to deliver happiness to our users, and we will continue to do that, post-pandemic and as we collectively navigate through the repercussions.

Sam Tayan is managing director for the Middle East and Africa at Zoom