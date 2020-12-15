The future of mobility in a post-Covid world

Around the world, lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic showed people what a low-emission city can look like. In many major cities, reports surfaced that air pollution levels had dropped considerably, leading to cleaner air and safer streets that communities could enjoy.

On the back of this, research conducted among populations of people living in urban cities found that a large majority do not want to go back to pre-Covid pollution levels. In fact, many were in favor of introducing new measures to protect citizens from air pollution, particularly as reports began to surface linking exposure to toxic air to increased cases of the coronavirus.

While many specialists deemed it too soon to reach a definitive conclusion in this regard, it helps to further support the need to ensure we are maintaining reduced levels of pollution.

Now more than ever, the need for cleaner air has shifted attention to the role manufacturing brands can play in reducing carbon emissions. As we steer towards a post-Covid world, auto manufacturers must focus their efforts on investing in new technologies and building strategies that help reduce emissions, such as establishing production plants that run on clean energy and accelerating R&D efforts in producing zero-emission vehicles.

In part, this move toward a cleaner future also rests on the decision by governments to integrate smart cities. Take electric mobility, for example. Even before the onset of Covid-19, electric vehicles took center stage for their ability to improve air quality and combat the effects of climate change.

While evidence gathered has pointed to the fact that most people are at least “somewhat concerned” about climate change, however, plug-in vehicles made up only 2.2 percent of global market share in the first ten months of 2019. Further research found that, to a degree, hesitation by consumers to purchase an electric vehicle stemmed from a lack of availability of charging stations.

In one survey conducted in the UK, 45 percent of respondents pointed to the availability of chargers as the reason for their reluctance to buy an electric car. In comparison, only 28 percent gave vehicle costs as the reason.

Herein lies the opportunity for countries to introduce more smart city solutions including the implementation of EV charging stations along highways and near public transportation meeting points that could help relieve anticipation among drivers.

For example, in Dubai, the EV Green Charger Initiative was launched to establish an electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the public. Taking charge, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) carried out the project in phases and has successfully installed 240 electric charging stations in different areas of Dubai such as government offices, airports, petrol stations, shopping malls, commercial offices, clinics and hospitals, residential complexes and establishments.

To further encourage communities to switch to owning an electric vehicle, the Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) also announced that electric vehicles licensed in Dubai would be exempt from public parking fees for two years.

The potential positive impact from these decisions cannot be understated. In order for cities like Dubai to realise the goals they have set out to accomplish as part of the move toward a greener future, collaborations between the public and private sector are key to ensuring the shift to a low-carbon economy.

Automakers have an important role to play in driving down pollution levels

Recently, I took part in a panel discussion organised as part of Expo’s ‘Climate & Biodiversity Week’ where I spoke about the importance of sharing in our expertise and working towards the joint development of sustainable mobility systems. The discussion took a closer look at the future of electrification and underlined the need to ensure commitments are tied to the long-term benefit of local communities.

Alongside governments, automakers also have an important role to play in driving down pollution levels. At Nissan, we are particularly keen on a zero-emission society and strive to develop vehicles with low environmental impact.

The electric vehicles we produce, including the LEAF and the Ariya, provide consumers with real and reliable zero emission solutions that can enable communities to reduce their levels of pollution and build a better future for generation to come.

Driving our objectives forward is a keen focus on re-realising our strengths and the company’s potential to contribute to society. We strive to do what others do not dare to do by providing unique and innovative products that place peoples’ needs at the core of our efforts. Beyond electric vehicles, for example, our e-POWER system borrows from the EV technology found in the LEAF.

The Nissan LEAF provide consumers with real and reliable zero emission solutions

Our vision, however, continues beyond this as we look to provide infrastructure that helps to promote the comfortable use of these vehicles. We’ve also committed ourselves to achieving zero fatalities by developing new technologies related to autonomous driving and Nissan’s Safety Shield technologies.

While much of the impact from carbon emissions occurs after the vehicles or other products have left the possession of car manufacturers, the problem can also be addressed by improving upon the manufacturing process to ensure that clean sources of energy are used to power production plants.

This includes steps taken such as purchasing wind power and discouraging the use of coal. Installing solar panels can offer even more control, enabling manufacturers to produce their own energy.

Beyond that, when it comes to EVs in particular, battery production can be a major source of emissions. By recycling these parts, automotive brands can help to reduce their carbon footprint even further and pave the way to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Guillaume Cartier, President, AMI Region, Vice-Chair, AMIEO Region, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd