The future of PR – media buy or die?

‘Unprecedented’ – there’s a word for you, and I’d hazard a guess it’s not the first time you have read that this year. In fact, it must be THE word of the year.

But the fact is – even without a certain virus, our industry was in a huge state of flux long before ‘lockdown’ meant little more than prison parlance.

In the UAE, media titles were closing faster than you can put a face mask on, and C19 certainly hurried a few along. Staff cutbacks meant that those retained were working harder than ever, under different conditions to cover what they could, whilst on our side, as a PR, marketing and digital agency, we have clients looking for coverage and profiling, with even more urgency than ever.

Covid has changed so much, but the marcoms business has pivoted well to remote working and has seen a massive spike in demand for virtual events and influencer strategy and campaigns. Digital campaigning is nothing new, but will it solely become the future?

If the future of PR for 2021 and beyond is online or bust, how does that look for traditional agency models? Of course, ‘adapt or die’ isn’t a phrase invented for this year alone, but with the decrease in traditional media opportunities for clients, could we all become solely digital or move to a “pay to play” and sponsored content model?

The problem with the online space is a) it’s beyond crowded and b) it’s very much pay to play. So, on an almost daily basis now I find myself asking, are we all destined for a future as media buyers?

How achievable are earned placements going forward?

With an increase in digital spend comes an increase in data and measurability – no bad thing, but it’s important to future proof your agency staff ahead of what is going to be a business transformation across the board.

With an increase in digital spend comes an increase in data and measurability

When livestream goes mainstream, we will need to be a bit savvier than simply knowing how to operate a Zoom breakout room, and our clients will expect it. We foresee an increase in live digital events, podcasting, and hybrid events, with a mixture of virtual and in person activations.

Marketing and corporate comms are bound to overlap into digital and PR, all must communicate value and not just message points. The public aren’t buying it anymore. Engagement is no longer a buzzword but sits alongside empathy and storytelling as the future of hybrid communications strategy.

As an agency we don’t often ‘spend’ when it comes to earned media unless there is a real tactical need or a client has a good budget to utilise, but with this fuller mix, our media buying skills will need, well, up-skilling.

Good influencer campaigns with licensed content creators do not come for free, and with a saturation, paying for ads across platforms will become more necessary than ever for SEO and direct sales tracking.

With this all said, big ideas still drive attention, and innovation isn’t just about the tech. No amount of tech or training can trump a killer idea.

So, will PR become much harder when it’s not as simple as pushing out a press release and follow up calls? We’d love to see more creative campaigning across the agency board in the UAE. Could 2021 be the push they need, when it’s do or die- otherwise, we may simply become a team of media buyers.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, founder and CEO of TishTash Marketing and PR@TishTashTalks