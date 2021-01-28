How to exit a role with presidential dignity and professionalism

By his own admission, little about Donald Trump’s presidency has been “regular”, not least his departure. Trump’s the first president in more than 150 years not to attend his successor’s inauguration, nor to participate in the rituals that traditionally mark the transfer of power.

Whether you’re a head of state or an office worker, there’s a right and wrong way to leave a role. Appearing too disgruntled or obstructive could be career limiting, especially if you plan to stay in the same industry.

With our research showing that three in 10 UAE professionals plan to quit their job in the year ahead, here’s my advice on how they can do so in a way that doesn’t burn bridges.

Be professional

Staying motivated can be challenging especially if, like Trump, you’re having to bide your time for nearly 80 days. The temptation might be to take your foot off the pedal, but how you perform in that final stretch is how your employer will remember you. It’s likely to influence the reference they give you and their willingness to welcome you back if your new opportunity doesn’t work out. So, maintain your standards of professionalism and depart in the knowledge that you’ve left things in good shape.

Be discreet

Once you’ve told your boss, resist going public with your news until you’ve agreed when and how you’ll inform the people who need to know – and what you’ll say. No-one can stop you from talking of course, and both parties need to be happy with the approach, but keeping things private initially will help you, your new boss and your existing employer organise a smooth transition.

Be respectful

When you do go public, be respectful of your current employer. Keep any issues you’ve had or any sensitive or confidential details about your situation to yourself. Gossip spreads fast, both among colleagues and further afield, and you don’t want to get a reputation for indiscretion. Keep things as amicable as possible, even if you don’t mean it – it’s better to leave on a positive note and have a clean slate for your next role.

Maintain the status quo

If your employer is happy for you to do so, start letting your team know about your plans. Be professional and present your news in a positive light. This is not the time to stir up negativity among your colleagues.

Keep your external contacts informed as well, being careful to tell the story of your leaving in a way that protects the firm from negative judgment. Communicate your leaving date and, before you go, pass on the contact details of your successor.

Give constructive feedback

Treat exit interviews like any other interview and prepare accordingly. Regardless of why you’ve chosen to leave, it’s important to provide thoughtful answers that will help the company improve in the future. You should be honest but tactful. Avoid venting or discussing petty grievances with your colleagues or raising issues that can’t be addressed. Be constructive and you could help the company improve in areas it didn’t know it needed to.

Brief your successor

Generally speaking, the more time you’ve got to hand over to your successor, the smoother the transfer of responsibilities will be. This won’t always be possible, but if there’s some cross-over, be as open and helpful as possible. You’ll expect the same in return in your new role.

Create a written handover report containing the information your replacement will need to get started. It should cover the status of current actions, any upcoming milestones or ongoing issues. Include a list of key contacts and any passwords and login information the new person will need.

Working out your notice is never easy; your head is bound to be filled with thoughts of your new opportunity or the time off you plan to take before you start. But you still have a job to do, so do it to the best of your ability. You never know when your path might cross again with your employer or co-workers, so comply with the proper protocols and leave with dignity and professionalism. Your career will thank you.