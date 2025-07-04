Can growth survive a decade of disruption?

We are entering an age where growth is no longer the result of favourable conditions. It is shaped by resilience, discipline, and clarity of purpose. Today’s leaders must respond to a world defined by geopolitical fragmentation , shifting trade routes, supply chain disruptions , and intensifying regulatory pressure. Growth in this environment is not a passive outcome of expansion. It is the result of choices made deliberately and executed with conviction.

Across the Middle East, governments and institutions are pushing forward with long-term transformation agendas despite these headwinds. This is not a sign of immunity to risk but rather a reflection of the region’s ambition to shape its own trajectory. Growth cannot be assumed. It must be built, step by step, through leadership that reads the signals of change and adapts without hesitation.

In this context, some strategic priorities will define which institutions are equipped to sustain progress in a world that rewards speed but punishes fragility.

Digital as infrastructure

Digital transformation has moved past from being a competitive differentiator. It has become foundational to institutional relevance. The most meaningful progress is taking place in the systems that operate behind the interface. These are the infrastructures that support scale, enable intelligent decisions, and respond to market dynamics in real time.

As regulatory expectations evolve around artificial intelligence, data privacy, and operational resilience, digital capability is no longer a matter of customer experience alone. It is now essential to compliance, stability, and long-term viability. Financial services are increasingly delivered through third-party environments including retail, logistics, and healthcare. This shift demands that institutions design technology to integrate, not just operate, and prioritise security, compatibility, and consistency at every level.

Cybersecurity and trust as core competencies

Digital trust has become a strategic issue. It is no longer confined to risk departments or audit reports. It sits at the center of how institutions are evaluated by customers, regulators, and partners. Trust today is defined by how institutions manage identity, protect data, and communicate during incidents.

Cybersecurity must be treated as a forward-looking investment, not a reactive function. Customers are interacting through digital channels by default. Their expectations are shaped by platforms that operate at the highest levels of transparency and reliability. In this environment, institutions cannot afford to treat trust as a legacy advantage. It must be maintained, reinforced, and actively governed.

Cybersecurity must be treated as a forward-looking investment, not a reactive function. Image: Shutterstock

Talent that reflects market reality

As economic cycles compress and technological shifts accelerate, institutions need people who can operate under pressure, adapt quickly, and lead across functions. The most valuable employees are not just subject-matter experts. They are systems thinkers with the ability to connect trends, navigate ambiguity, and drive outcomes.

The workforce of the future will not be built through static recruitment models. It requires investment in learning, exposure to real-world problem-solving, and a culture that values experimentation over process for its own sake. Leadership is no longer defined by seniority or tenure. It is measured by decision-making quality in uncertain environments.

Growth that is context-aware and selective

Institutions must be strategic in how they pursue growth. Market entry or expansion should be based on more than opportunity. It must be grounded in policy alignment, infrastructure maturity, and the presence of real demand. Institutions that succeed in this environment are those that understand nuance, move deliberately, and stay disciplined even when conditions appear favourable.

Growth should be seen as a commitment to creating long-term value within well-understood contexts. This includes evaluating how financial ecosystems are evolving, identifying gaps that can be addressed collaboratively, and ensuring that expansion aligns with regulatory and social expectations in each market.

Reframing engagement around people’s lives

The expectations of customers have shifted. They now look for financial experiences that integrate into daily life, support planning, and adapt to change. Banking is no longer about isolated transactions. It is about enabling individuals and businesses to move forward with confidence.

Real-time budgeting, automated investment, and integrated insurance are no longer fringe services. They are becoming central to what customers expect from financial partners. Institutions must not only deliver these services but do so in ways that are intuitive, responsive, and responsible. Meeting these expectations requires more than technology. It requires a mindset that places the customer’s needs at the heart of how strategy is developed and executed.

Strategy built to endure

In a world where conditions shift rapidly and certainty is limited, institutions must design their strategies to last. This involves building models that absorb shocks, sustain relevance across cycles, and deliver value regardless of market volatility.

Growth will not favour those who simply react to change. It will favour those who act with discipline, lead with foresight, and remain accountable to the environments they operate in. That is the work ahead, and that is how institutions will prove their resilience.