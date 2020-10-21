How the UAE is taking steps to improve business transparency

New UAE regulations require companies based in the UAE mainland and commercial free zones to disclose and keep registers of their beneficial owners, shareholders and nominee directors.

The requirement to disclose names of a company’s ultimate beneficial owners has become commonplace across many jurisdictions that have not (historically) had the most transparent company registers, and particularly in highly regulated sectors like banking.

Under the UAE regulations, a ‘real beneficiary’ is defined as a natural person who owns or controls at least 25 percent of a company’s shares. A company can have several real beneficiaries.

Where there is no natural person who meets this criteria, the individual(s) controlling the UAE company should be identified as the real beneficiaries.

A welcome development

Following the introduction of the UAE’s economic substance regulations, this is another welcome development by the UAE authorities aimed at combating tax avoidance and criminal activity and providing greater transparency to the UAE’s business environment.

The regulation does not apply to companies established in the UAE’s financial free zones, or to companies wholly owned by the federal or local government. The regulations include certain carve outs in respect of UAE listed companies and companies ultimately owned by a publicly listed company.

The regulations are not clear at present to what extent a UAE company could rely on its parent company being listed in another jurisdiction to avoid certain obligations under the regulations.

While UAE companies that are ultimately owned by listed companies may be able to avoid having to make investigations as to the individuals who sit behind the listed entity, the UAE company is still required to maintain a real beneficiaries register – which in this instance would be naming the controlling managers.

Although not particularly clear at this time, our view is that the carve-out does not change the disclosure requirement, only the level of investigation that needs to be made by those making the disclosure.

Unless excluded under the regulations, companies have until October 27 to put in place a register of their ‘real beneficiaries’ as well as shareholders. This is also the deadline to submit the register to their licensing authority, although most are not currently accepting submissions.

Pursuant to the regulations, the information contained within companies’ registers will be kept confidential by the Ministry of Economy and the licensing authority.

It will be interesting to see whether the relevant authorities will use this as a stepping-stone towards ultimately maintaining a publicly available companies register, similar to Companies House in the UK and those other European jurisdictions.

The immediate impact of the regulations are that the real beneficiaries of UAE companies will become known and identifiable by the UAE authorities.

Companies are required to update the register and the licensing authority within 15 days of any changes to the disclosed information.

Administrative sanctions for failure to comply with the rules are likely to be issued, but details of these are yet to be released.