Why markets are moving towards a ‘Blue Wave’ in the United States

As we enter the final stages of the search for the 46th US President, the surge of Covid-19 infections has preoccupied markets in recent weeks. However, US opinion polls point to a good chance of a ‘Blue Wave’ win for Joe Biden and the Democrats, which should mean supportive fiscal policy helping stock market sentiment beyond the near-term.

Volatility measures around US stocks now suggest a reduced concern over the results of the US election. With opinion polls showing a sustained rise in support of the Democratic challenger, so the markets have been positioning for a so-called ‘Blue Wave’, where the Democrats win the Presidency and both Houses of Congress.

Such a clean sweep would result in the removal of major roadblocks to the passing of legislation, with Biden’s expected policies of higher corporate taxes and higher public investment likely to have an expansive impact on the economy.

Intriguingly, this rather substantial change to the policies of the previous Administration has seen markets embrace the reduction in election uncertainty and a delayed or contested outcome, rather than fear more regulation and higher corporate taxes.

The expected policy combination of a Biden Administration with greater spending to the fore would possibly accelerate the economic recovery and likely see a higher inflation path.

Indeed, with inflation expectations rising, Goldman Sachs is now forecasting that the first interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve could be pulled forward by up to two years.

A multi-trillion dollar stimulus package, especially enacted within the first hundred days of a new Biden Presidency might also be a boon for Gold. The potential record deficit spending would act to debase the Dollar, with the Federal Reserve remaining extremely prudent on its exit strategy in the near-term.

A larger current account gap could be an additional headwind for the greenback further out and add to the luster of the yellow metal. Much will depend on the size and how quickly fiscal policies can be implemented.

Of course, opinion polls can be wrong and if nothing else, the 2016 election provided us with a modern reminder that a candidate favoured by pollsters does not always win once the votes are counted.

Covid-19 and the pandemic have wreaked havoc on many aspects of modern-day life, and we should perhaps be mindful of a further bump in the road to seeing who has won the Oval Office. For example, the prevalence of absentee voting may well delay the reporting of results in many states.

And if the election is closer than the polls and betting markets are saying, we may not know the victor until sometime after November 3. A divided government, with neither Trump nor Biden controlling the two chambers is likely to increase market volatility, given growing concerns about the faltering economic recovery.