Why Trump has yet to master the art of the diplomatic deal

“We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country,” Donald Trump urged crowds at a campaign rally in Indiana, months before his surprise 2016 election victory.

Getting tough on China was among a host of domestic and foreign policy promises that carried Trump to the White House; radical changes from his predecessor that also included withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA – Barack Obama’s signature overseas triumph.

He was true to his word. President Trump initiated a trade war with China and unilaterally left the JCPOA. But these and other moves have come at a cost, often upsetting allies, sometimes escalating global tensions, and even enabling America’s enemies.

In fact, much of the president’s time in office has been characterised by his belligerent stance towards America’s long-time friends.

He demanded the US’s NATO allies spend more money, despite the fact they were already doing exactly that, having agreed to do so two years before Trump took office. He wanted improved terms and didn’t care whom he upstaged to get them; even Europe’s grand dame, Angela Merkel, was diplomatically dissed on several occasions.

Trump quickly established himself as an outlier at his first G7 summit. High in the Sicilian hills, overlooking a sparkling Mediterranean, he dropped his climate change bombshell: American’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.

At home, too, Trump seemed intent to demolish rather than build. His Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, set about hollowing out the diplomatic behemoth State Department to such an extent that even Russia complained they no longer knew who to call.

But deprived of the State Department’s intellectual heft, Trump was left exposed to America’s most wily opponent. Putin, whom he never rebuked for Russia’s proven meddling in the 2016 elections, would run rings round him.

At their first Presidential encounter, at the 2017 Hamburg G20, Trump fell for one of Russia’s oldest military ploys: Putin’s proposal for a Syria ceasefire effectively froze the conflict, allowing Russia to finish it off bit by bit at her leisure.

Yes, Trump would later sanction Russia over Ukraine and expel 60 Russia diplomats after the Salisbury poisoning scandal, but he failed to land a blow on big foreign policy issues.

On China, too, Trump would run into trouble – despite the initial backing of allies tired of China’s intellectual property theft and predatory trade policies.

At 2017’s APEC summit in Vietnam, Chinese premier Xi Jinping was in the audience. Trump repeated his ‘America First’ message and berated China, calling out ‘chronic’, ‘intolerable’ trade abuses.

Xi was listening. What began as a trade war evolved into military escalation in the South China Sea, US arms sales to Taiwan, China’s counter sanctions, and the effective end of Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ status. And still, no trade deal.

With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Trump first tried confrontation: inflating the possibility of nuclear war, calling the Hermit Kingdom’s leader “little rocket man,” before changing tune, exchanging ‘love letters’ and holding two summits with him.

The result? Kim hasn’t given up a single nuclear weapon, is likely continuing to develop more, and has just unveiled a new ballistic missile potentially capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to America’s cities.

The story in the Middle East has been more complex. Trump’s Gulf allies have liked his tough policies on Iran, albeit tempered by concern that they could spark a war on their doorsteps.

He won praise in Israel for recognising Jerusalem as the state’s capital, but condemnation from Palestinians and others. Few other countries followed his lead.

Often, Trump’s apparent foreign policy successes come with baggage. Even the UK, America’s supposed ‘special’ friend, has found mixed messages. Boris Johnson knows that he cannot count on a trade deal, especially if Brexit comes at a cost to Ireland.

Trump has certainly left his mark, but his belligerent, erratic first four years indicate that he has yet to master the art of the diplomatic deal.

Nic Robertson is international diplomatic editor, CNN