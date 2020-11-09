Why pandemic pain will continue to hurt economies

Of the many figures released to decipher how well an economy is doing, the gross domestic product (GDP) number is one that garners many headlines but often does little to actually move markets. It is a backward-looking indicator, which in effect tells us where we have been, rather than where we are going.

That said, the economy is always near the top of a voter’s list of important issues in elections. A GDP print paints a picture and gives the market a narrative to base analysis and investment decisions.

The recent US GDP figure is a classic case in point, and one which was leapt on by the two US presidential candidates after its release.

The economy grew by an annualised rate of 33.1 percent in the third quarter, beating expectations and largely reversing the 31 percent decline of the previous quarter. Household demand was the key support for growth, while business investment also rebounded strongly.

We probably don’t need to tell you which one of the presidential candidates proclaimed the data to be the “biggest and best”, while the other described the economy as still being in a “deep hole”.

This stunning, record-breaking figure has still left the US economy 3.5 percent below where it was at the end of 2019. Put another way, it has regained nearly 70 percent of that nearly $2.2 trillion in output lost this year.

Behind this shortfall is many jobless Americans with roughly half of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic having been recovered. Many economists anticipate that a full recovery in GDP will take until late next year.

This is in stark contrast to China who has already entered a new expansion phase. And with the rising number of Covid cases making fresh new highs recently, it would also seem that the risks in the US are skewed to the downside.

Any hints of further restriction measures Stateside may add pressure to oil prices, with new lockdowns in Europe recently not proving good for sentiment.

Germany, France, the UK and Belgium announced new lockdown measures, and with over a six percent share of global consumption from these four countries alone, demand is likely to be affected going forward. Of course, a more robust response to Covid-19 may lead to a stronger recovery further out.

With Libya now returning back to full production, OPEC+ may well be under pressure in the near-term to take action when they meet at the end of this month.

This could mean a rollover of current cuts into next year or even an emergency meeting if prices turn south rapidly, in order to soothe market tensions.

Chinese buyers have also been quieter over the last few months, having taken advantage of lower prices to replenish their inventories.

Back to the world’s leading economy and the US has never done better over any three-month period in its modern history. But the figures show how dramatic the fall and rise has been, and we now need to see if the economy can sustain its footing after the pandemic drubbing.

This will go some way to determine whether oil prices can also sustain a bid.

Hussein Sayed is chief market strategist at FXTM