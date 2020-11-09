Why Middle East companies should not write off the over 40s when recruiting

“These candidates look perfect – but how old are they?” This is actually a question we recruiters can face, and sadly one that we still here in the region.

Being 40 years old, I realise that some businesses might now consider people my age too old, which I find unbelievable. The CEO of a leading advertising group recently bragged: “The average age of someone who works at our firm is less than 30 – they don’t hark back to the 1980s, luckily”. Insulting most of his senior management in the process.

Naturally, I feel quite passionate about this. A workforce that reflects the world, and likely your customer base, makes for a stronger team. Like in sport, experience compliments youth incredibly well, just look at the make-up of the most successful teams.

Employees working under inclusive leadership are 39 percent more likely to be engaged

Here just some of the benefits a more mature employee can bring:

Leadership skills

Communication skills

Honesty

Loyalty

Good work ethic

Perspective

Flexibility

Strong networks

Older workers bring a level of experience, critical thinking and sheer knowledge that cannot be taught. It can be worth its weight in gold.

But it is only people’s ages we need to consider, in fact hiring bias and promoting diversity and inclusion has four easy benefits for firms.

1. Diversity and inclusion aids recruitmentStudies show two-thirds of candidates prefer to work amongst a diverse workforce; the more diverse your employees, the more diverse candidates you will attract and the wider the talent pool you will have to dip into.

2. Diversity and inclusion brings creativityCompanies with leaders who display diverse traits are more innovative than companies whose leaders lack diversity.

3. Diversity and inclusion improves employee engagementEmployees working under inclusive leadership are 39 percent more likely to be engaged. Inclusive leadership has an even more significant influence on employee engagement among Millennials. Eighty three percent of actively engaged Millennials believe their organisation fosters an inclusive culture.

4. Diversity and inclusion is better for your bottom lineResearch suggests that companies with a diverse workforce yield 19 percent higher profits than those with uniform employees.Businesses in the region need to wake-up and see the clear benefits a diverse workforce can bring.

What the over-40s can do to get back in the jobs market

Statistically speaking, we have seen a decline of 35 percent in job orders related to those who work in the traditional non-digital world.

People of all ages are facing tough times, but especially those in the 40-plus age bracket and on higher salaries, who are facing salary cuts and redundancies.

If you unfortunately find yourself in this situation, then here are the skills you need to focus on to help with your career. After all, adaptability is an essential asset to possess at work.

Digital literacy

Companies are adopting tech to automate. Focus and learn parts of your role that require a human touch and managing that technology. Digital literacy has gone from a ‘nice to have’ to an essential part of any job.

Sales and influencing

You need to know how to sell: ideas, work and achievements to the team. Improve your negotiation skills to help bring people over to your side.

Data decision making

Learn the basics of data relating to your job/career and learn to interpret and present data. Decisions are stronger when backed up by data.

Innovative thinking

Innovation as a word is overused in relation to tech, but the concept is important. Innovative thinking is about doing something that hasn’t been tried before and makes you stand out.

Growth mindset

Even if you don’t have the skills, you have the ability to learn and grow into what you want to be. It helps ensure that you won’t be stuck.

Relationship management

Managing relationships allows for collaboration and the ability to influence different cultures, departments and demographics. Ensure you carefully manage these relationships at work.