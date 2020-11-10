Time to break the educational mould for a rapidly changing world?

We are often asked questions by students and parents about the best type of qualification to follow at post-16 and whether some are better than others. The perception among many parents in the UAE is that A Levels and the IB Diploma are the ‘gold’ standard and that any other qualifications are of significantly less value and appeal.

However, without fully understanding other qualification pathways and the benefits that they bring to students, this argument remains very imbalanced.

Alongside A Levels and the IB Diploma, BTEC National qualifications are the most widely recognised qualification for admission into university. Over 100,000 students per year are admitted into university having followed the BTEC pathway thanks to its mixture of academic and practical knowledge and skills.

In fact, BTECs carry the same UCAS tariff for entrance into universities. A Level 3 Distinction*, for example, is the same as an A* at A level and a Higher Level 7 in IB – they all are worth 56 points. In a rapidly changing world, where future skills and work-related learning are going to be just as, if not more, important as academic knowledge, it is time for a different perspective.

The introduction of the International BTEC in a number of schools in the UAE should therefore be fully embraced. The courses offer unique, real-world and specialised learning opportunities for students that better meet their needs and career aspirations.

Not everyone fits the mould for pure linear academic study and terminal exams at A Level or IB Diploma, with many students being disadvantaged in having to study in this way due to the lack of alternative choices in their school.

While terminal exams used to be the diet for most students (together with sleepless nights and high stress levels), they have a much more diminished relevance when you look at what will be important in the future.

Striking the right balance between ongoing assessments and assignments (as we all do as part of our work) and a smaller number of exams may provide a more optimal model.

That said, it is not simply a binary choice – BTECs can now be combined with A level or IB subjects and thereby provide a much broader range of study. At GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, for instance, we have introduced a range of new pathways that build on these combinations.

The Academy offers a range of A levels but has now supplemented them with Level 3 BTEC courses in Entrepreneurship, Computer Science, Biomedical Science, Performing Arts, and Sport.

This opens up a whole range of options for students who want to combine their studies in, say, biomedical science or computer science with maths, physics, arts or languages. Equally, many IB schools can now offer the IBCP (a career-related programme), which combines a Level 3 BTEC with two diploma subjects and a core set of experiences and courses.

Schools such as GEMS Wellington – Silicon Oasis, that offer IB, A levels and BTEC enable students to take IB or an A level alongside their BTEC. The days of the ‘two-tier’ approach are over. Instead, the focus is now on identifying the best pathways for the students, and the courses have genuine parity.

These combinations are also not just about the subject content – they are about learning in different ways and providing a mixture of academic and practical study. Across GEMS Education, for example, we have a range of university and business partners who are supporting students on these different pathways through long-term internships, academic and faculty input, as well as opportunities to work alongside undergraduates.

All of these are designed to ensure that the traditional age boundaries between schools, university, and employment are blurred at the edges. The focus remains on students learning as and when they are ready, rather than waiting for terminal exam results before taking their next step on the ladder.

Has the mindset changed over the years? Well, Level 3 BTECs, either on their own or in combination with A Levels or IB subjects, are now accepted by nearly all UK and international universities.

They are viewed with parity for university entrance and are seen to provide valuable technical knowledge, insight, and skills for employment or further study.

Given that some highly prominent organisations are no longer requiring degrees and are hiring students based on their learning experiences and skillsets, the school sector has some catching up to do.

Real-world learning does not always manifest itself in some post-16 qualifications and neither do all schools make time for students to pursue active placements in business or university.

Equally, recognition and equivalency from the Ministry of Education and regulators needs to support a wider range of pathways and qualifications delivered in schools. For now, the combination offer seems to provide the best of both worlds for the UAE, so consider the mould broken.

Five things to consider when choosing post-16 qualification pathways

How does your child learn best and what type of qualification would suit their pattern of study – terminal exams, ongoing assessments, practical assignments?

What does your school offer and will it genuinely meet your child’s needs and preferences? Think about a good pair of shoes – ill-fitting ones will never feel comfortable.Does your child want to specialise in a certain area or opt for a broader set of subjects? This will determine the choices they need to make.

Remember that all post-16 qualifications have the same UCAS tariff when it comes to university applications and entrance.

Who is making the choice of what and where to study – you or your child? We can, at times, overly exert and project our own ambitions through our children, but it’s best tolet them decide.