Unlocking UAE-Israel trade potential

The UAE and Israel are sparing no effort in capitalising on the tremendous economic opportunities created by the Abraham Accords. It is truly remarkable to see how the two countries have made great strides in normalising relations in the few months since this historic deal was signed.

The launch of direct flights, establishment of a joint investment fund and the easing of visa restrictions are all major developments that will fast track economic cooperation. In this regard, Dubai will play a crucial role as a strategic hub and catalyst for driving and expanding UAE-Israel trade.

Given the tremendous trade potential and synergies that exist between businesses on both sides, we project that Dubai’s exports to Israel could reach $4 billion annually, which could potentially make Israel a top trading partner to the emirate in the not too distant future. This is a modest estimate when you look at the strengths and opportunities that each economy offers the other.

Trade synergies

Food security, space industry, high-tech, healthcare, logistics and tourism are all avenues where we can build mutually beneficial partnerships that fuel economic growth and development. Israeli innovations in sustainable agriculture are game-changing solutions that would help the UAE boost food security and reduce its reliance on food imports.

Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and advanced logistics facilities can be utilised by Israeli exporters to expand their reach into markets across the GCC, Africa and Asia. In fact, Dubai’s share of the UAE’s imports in the year 2019 amounted to 84 percent, while the emirate accounts for 77 percent of the country’s exports and re-exports, making it a gateway for companies in surrounding regions that want to explore the Israeli market.

Demand for high-tech products is growing rapidly in the UAE and Dubai – and there are plenty of investment opportunities for the production of these products in this market. Meanwhile, there is ample scope for Israel to export medical equipment, electronics, chemical and pharmaceutical products to the UAE.

On the other hand, precious stones and metals, aluminum, plastics, minerals, machinery, electronics and vehicles have been identified as high-potential products that the UAE can export and re-export to Israel, according to recent analysis conducted by Dubai Chamber.

Partners in innovation

As business communities in the UAE and Israel continue to build bridges, I am optimistic about the prospects of these collaborations. Beyond trade, there is reason to believe that the two countries can become partners in innovation.

Home to 6,000 high-tech companies and start-ups, Israel leads the world in the number of scientists and technicians in the workforce, and Israeli companies are well known for their valuable expertise in space industry and other advanced technologies in the areas of fintech, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

All of these are strengths that the UAE can leverage as it maps out its vision and strategy for the next 50 years. We have already seen strong appetite among entrepreneurs and SMEs in Dubai that are keen to collaborate with their Israeli counterparts

With Expo 2020 right around the corner, Dubai has emerged as an ideal platform for Israel to showcase its innovations to the world, as the mega event is expected to demonstrate what great things can be achieved when countries align their ambitions and work together to solve common challenges.

Dubai Chamber has laid the groundwork for future progress through its strategic agreement with the Tel Aviv Chamber, which has created new channels for cross-border cooperation through joint efforts, trade missions, knowledge sharing and research.

Now, it is up to businesses in the UAE and throughout the region to capitalise on the vast opportunities emerging in this new era and build partnerships that will lead us to a brighter future.

Hamad Buamim is the president & CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and chairman of the Paris-based ICC-World Chambers Federation.