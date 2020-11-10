It’s later than we think, but is it too late?

“For almost all the issues, we have a decade to respond or things will get much worse. Even if we do not experience in the absolute worst of the possible outcomes, if we do not identify how to address the crises and get a long way in dealing with them, we will face much more dire consequences.”

In his new book, Ten Years to Midnight, Blair Sheppard, global leader for strategy and leadership for PwC, paints a bleak picture of a world divided: populations struggling with the impact of technology, political, religious and socio-economic polarisation, lack of opportunity, a crisis of leadership, and a planet at risk from climate change.

And that was before coronavirus, which if anything has accelerated his timeline. In short we, as a world, are facing a multitude of challenges and don’t have much time to come up with solutions.

Enter the G20, one of the institutions Sheppard believes can make a difference. In a few short weeks, between November 20 and 21, it holds its Leaders’ Summit in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, which will be the culmination of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s presidency of the G20 in a year that few will forget.

Though the Leaders’ Summit will, sadly for Saudi Arabia, be a largely virtual affair, with the usual photo calls killed by Covid-19, it will be one of the most vital and significant G20s in a generation. Indeed, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown told the recent Business 20 (B20) conference, part of the run-up to the G20, that the world is currently “at a crossroads”.

In this issue, Gavin Gibbon dives into what hosting G20 means to the region, and to the kingdom, speaking with business leaders to assess its potential impact. Add to that our special infographic which explores who and what is the G20.

Finding new opportunities

The theme of Saudi Arabia’s presidency has been Realising Opportunities of the 21st Century, with a particular focus on empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers.

Within that have been a number of engagement groups, including the W20, whose primary objective is to ensure that the gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and “translate into the G20 Leaders’ Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.”

This neatly overlaps with our cover feature this month, the Road to Economic Gender Equality – which, as father of a little girl, is dear to my heart.

In the wake of the UAE’s ruling that women should be paid the same as men, we ask how far the region has come in this area, and how far has it to go. The answer is, sadly, still some way, but hope remains.

Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud is a champion for the rights of women

We can, though, take heart that the W20 has been taking place in Saudi Arabia, where female empowerment has been on a remarkable journey over the past two years. While there have been headline moments, such as women being allowed to drive, what the news often doesn’t tell is the reality on the ground. Alongside the banner moments there have been many incremental gains earned purely through merit by a number of inspiring Saudi women.

I’ve been fortunate enough in past years to work for a few of them, including pioneers such as Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, now serving as the first female KSA ambassador to the US. In that time, I was able to watch how she advocated for opportunities for all, male and female, through her role with the General Sports Authority.

Alongside her were leaders such as Princess Haifa Al Saud or Princess Nouf Bint Bandar Al Saud, who led the delivery of Formula E’s debut in the Middle East in Diriyah. This was the first totally unsegregated public event and was a major moment in Saudi opening up to the world. In almost every sector, Saudi women have taken up leadership roles and are blazing a trail for their generation and those who follow.

Is the work done? Of course not – is it ever? However, if KSA can translate the energy and progress over the past two years into action across the wider G20 goals, then perhaps Sheppard from PwC can have cause for hope.

Staff Writer, Editor-in-Chief of Arabian Business