What a Biden presidency could mean for the oil sector

Joe Biden has two key sets of policies which are most relevant to energy: (a) reinstating the US as an outward-looking world power which wants to re-engage with its allies, at least those in western economies; and (b) his $2tn clean-energy revolution package, the so-called “blue wave”.

With regard to (a), Biden’s transition team seems to already be getting ready to reverse Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Change agreement with the help of executive orders signed by the new president when he takes office.

This shows resolve to re-engage with the world community and, I suspect, it will bring a rapprochement with the EU and other western allies who favour a more conciliatory tone with Iran. This does not necessarily mean that sanctions will be lifted soon, at least not directly from the US towards Iran.

However, if the sanctions continue in a way which is less punitive to other western allies who wish to continue buying Iranian oil in exchange for supervision of Iran’s nuclear deployment for peaceful uses (power generation), this would also be desirable.

Of course, the problem this would create would be even more oil in the export market, pushing oil prices even further down. This creates problems for all OPEC+ countries, as well as the US itself. US shale oil is already under quite a lot of pressure and it is the second fossil fuel to be hit hard in the US, after coal.

With regard to (b), this would bring important changes in the US economy, with initial ramifications for power generation (more renewables to replace more coal, which has already shrunk from 45 percent to 25 percent of US power generation) and, ultimately, for oil via the transport sector.

The key aims of the Biden clean-energy package is to set the US on a net-zero path and collaborate with the rest of world in reducing emissions. The intention is to expand investment in renewables, possibly redeploying workers from the fossil fuel to the renewables sector, but it does not state anything about reducing the benefits to O&G producers.

One possible solution would be to use the expansion on renewable generation as an opportunity to expand EV charging infrastructure and redirect the US car industry towards building EVs rather than conventional ICE cars.

This could ultimately translate into reduced demand for gasoline and crude oil and a redirection of more US shale towards the export market, putting more downward pressure on the oil price.

This is all of course hypothetical and assumes that oil demand will remain low even after Covid is resolved somehow. Should oil demand rebound very quickly post-Covid, this could cause a demand spike which will mop up the current excess supply and will help raise oil prices, even with the impending Libyan capacity addition and a hypothetical return of Iran to the export market.

Michael Tamvakis is professor of Commodity Economics and Finance at City, University of London’s Business School (formerly Cass)