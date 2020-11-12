Navigating the challenges of recruitment in a post-Covid world

To say 2020 has been an unorthodox year would be a vast understatement. For most companies in the region, it has been a major disaster that has caused great disruption and uncertainty.

It has also been a large headache on the people front with regards to both retaining and attracting the right talent to keep businesses stable and moving forward. Attracting executives to the GCC has often been a challenging endeavour; this year, however, has represented one of the hardest to date across Heidrick & Struggles’ 15 years within the region.

Amid the pandemic here in the Middle East, services such as executive search went on hold whilst firms tried to ascertain the impact of the global disaster. During this period, businesses that had been through the crash in 2008 were quick to move, driving major restructuring programmes as well as using cost-cutting measures such as reduced salary payments and forcing voluntary leave.

Now the dust has settled in the region, companies must continue to develop in order to stay ahead of their rivals and to create competitive advantages via their talent.

Although many of us have packed up our lives and moved them into this region, more professionals will turn down the chance to move here for a variety of different reasons. Although the promise of sunshine and comfortable living is exciting and alluring to many, the reality is that many people are simply not that familiar with the Middle East with regards to culture, commerce and community, and may therefore pass on the opportunity without fully understanding the nuances of the region’s markets and societies.

One of the main reasons people turn down a move to the region is to keep the family happy and stable where they are. Senior executives may have young families with children at key stages in their school-lives, others may have ageing parents that need care or supervision; for many, however, the unknown may simply prove too daunting.

Interestingly, during the core months of the pandemic, senior executives around the world were much more interested in discussing roles in the region. One of the main reasons behind this was that they suddenly had more time to take calls from executive search firms such as Heidrick & Struggles.

Another reason was that some were worried about their current roles, and therefore were now more motivated to entertain new potential opportunities. This time around, now that we are in the middle of the second lockdown in many global markets, we are not seeing the same patterns.

Senior executives are very focused on their current mandates, and the thought of a change right now is perhaps less appealing to many owing to a combination of the pandemic no longer being a new and mysterious “other”, as well as the new challenges they are facing within their current businesses to adapt them to a mid- and post-Covid world.

These tough recruitment conditions, combined with an increasing global fight for core talent, have never been so challenging, especially with the advancement of technologies across nearly all industries.

Tom Clarke, principal – global technology & services, Heidrick & Struggles