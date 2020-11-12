How getting ‘FDI-fit’ will support overall coronavirus recovery

As we move towards 2021 with the second Covid-19 wave washing through much of Europe and the Americas, original ideas around V, W or U-shaped recoveries that were previously being aired in the spring have disappeared from view somewhat.

Whilst it looks like a bleak winter ahead until a proven vaccine and supporting mass-inoculation programme have been rolled out, policy makers should still be planning for the eventual emergence of a true post-Covid world.

The furlough-type schemes that have been implemented in much of the developed world to provide subsidies for companies to retain and continue to (partially) pay staff who would otherwise have been made redundant are the most obvious manifestations of increasingly interventionist government economic policies.

When furlough is eventually dialled back, it is only then that we will see the true extent of the ‘zombie economy’, with companies that have been kept alive through state funding having their life support withdrawn. It is at this point that unemployment will likely peak and we’ll witness the full economic impact of Covid-19.

Anecdotally, we’re hearing a similar thing with regards to the current sales cycle and concerns for looming medium term problems from companies in the Gulf region. Many firms here continue to be busy, working at capacity and being ostensibly profitable, based on the delivery of the existing pipeline of projects which were won well before Covid arrived.

However, at present, future opportunities aren’t being bid or won at anywhere near the volume or value to replace work that will conclude in the next six-nine months. As a result, there’s likely to be a commercial cliff in Q1-Q2 2021 when these present projects finish and there is insufficient subsequent work coming through to replace them.

This presents a serious problem for governments, with both impacts likely to hit at around the same time, in the first half of next year. With interest rates already at record lows, a delicate balance on fiscal policy is required so that enterprise is still encouraged and rewarded – despite the burning need to reduce ballooning budget deficits, there are limited levers available in terms of the traditional macro policy actions normally available.

Amidst all of the terrible economic data that’s been published in the last nine months, one piece of news that seems to have flown under the radar is that global FDI flows in 2020 are expected to decline by at least 40 percent compared to last year.

The FDI world has become even more competitive, with the same number of states and jurisdictions fighting over a global market that will have shrunk by more than one third. However this is forcing countries to look at their competitive offer to global companies and sharpen their approach in order to stay relevant for that smaller pool of ever more discerning overseas investors.

By getting their economies ‘FDI-fit’, not only will countries stand the best chance of attracting new projects, but the wider economic impact will also be largely positive, supporting growth, encouraging domestic investment and entrepreneurship, and foreign trade too.

This means reducing barriers to trade; implementing labour market reforms to allow for greater employee fluidity; introducing imaginative tax policies that encourage innovation and hiring; and providing active support for industry ecosystems, starting with secondary and tertiary education, which are more relevant for the requirements of 21st Century commerce.

These are all areas that would have a positive impact on FDI attraction and, if well implemented, would confer a competitive advantage on countries looking to boost inward investment flows. But these are also matters that would benefit the pre-existing economy, help stimulate domestic growth and boost the wider recovery.

The factors that attract foreign investors are also positive for the domestic market, so having FDI attraction as a key focus for the post-Covid rebuild will result in much wider benefits and accelerate a general economic revival across all areas of the economy.

Unfortunately we continue to see many governments promote economic policies that actively stifle trade and investment, largely due to internal populist pressures. This is only likely to increase in the aftermath of Covid, so it will not only take bold leadership to actively espouse investment-friendly policies and plans, but also bold communication to explain to the population why these policies work and are ultimately beneficial to them and the domestic economy.

