Why committing to ethical practice is crucial to sustainability

A number of recent global events have reminded us all of the value of producing more of our own food. This year alone, the world has witnessed crop failures due to insect plagues, short-term stockpiling of rice and grain by producer nations and panic buying by consumers.

These short-term challenges can be set against the longer-term challenge of climate change and increasingly extreme weather events. It is true and we are thankful that there have been no major food shortages, particularly here in the UAE, but all these factors have the potential to repeat themselves and disrupt food supply chains in the future.

The UAE has set out a comprehensive food security strategy that has one very clear goal: to become the world’s most ‘food secure’ nation by 2051. This ambitious vision, and how to achieve it, was set out by Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, in November 2018 with the unveiling of the National Strategy for Food Security.

The key pillars of this strategy include investment in overseas agricultural assets, open food import policies, targeted subsidy programs, waste reduction initiatives and the creation of strategic reserves of essential foodstuffs. Another key measure from our perspective is to support a significant increase in domestic food production.

Greater food self-sufficiency is, therefore, a wise strategic position to adopt, but there is also a great economic benefit to be reaped. When the UAE’s National Food Security Programme was unveiled in 2018, it envisaged the addition of 16,000 new jobs and an economic boost of AED 22 billion just by 2021. Imagine the potential uplift and the amount of value added to the UAE’s economy by 2051, when the country aims to be the world’s most food secure nation.

Already, we are seeing large amounts of investment capital being mobilised to support the UAE’s food self-sufficiency drive. Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) recently announced a combined investment of US $100 million in four agritech companies to finance their establishment in Abu Dhabi.

This builds on an existing AED1 billion programme to support the establishment of agricultural enterprises in Abu Dhabi, with rebates of up to 75 percent on qualifying companies’ R&D costs.

Being a trusted local brand has helped us build a strong rapport with UAE consumers, but we know that this alone will not guarantee continued growth, trust, advocacy and commercial success. Over 30 years since we started, today, we have increased our livestock by 500% and the number of our plants from 1 to 4. This growth, without mitigating our environmental impact, would be catastrophic. This is why companies should consider growth in terms of environmental cost, it is the only way to mitigate effects for future generations.

Consumer tastes and demands change and it is vital that FMGG players move with the times, and this means a focus not only on efficiency and safety, but on sustainability and ethical practices.

Increasingly conscious consumers are demanding higher standards of animal welfare and it is vital that producers are sensitive to these concerns. We believe that we are regional leaders in this area, paying careful attention to how our cattle are treated and using the latest technology to ensure that they are not overworked and stressed.

Harnessing technology and state of the art innovation is engrained in our DNA for almost four decades. Our specialized houses, milking parlours, young stock sheds, open-air hay stores and commodity barns spread over an open-air in the middle of the Al Ain desert. This has allowed us to thrive in a challenging climate while providing the best living conditions to the cows.

This year, we announced Al Ain Farms’ Animal Welfare Pledge, making a strong commitment to protect and ensure the wellbeing of each of our 15,000 cows. The commitment is part of our dedication to continue to provide the best environment and living standards for cows through constantly improving policies and processes on the farm.

The five pillars are a commitment to the following:

Cows will be provided a living environment of the highest standards and companionship

Every cow is ensured a diet of premium quality feed meeting its individual specific requirements

Al Ain Farms commits to protecting each cow from pain, suffering, injury and disease

Every day access to outdoor fields and spaces is every animal’s right

Each cow will be treated with care and compassion by Al Ain Farms staff & employees

Al Ain Farms are of one of only four companies in the region to have achieved the ISO 22000:2018 Certification for Food Safety Management, a framework that helps organisations identify and eliminate food safety hazards.

We believe that UAE is moving rapidly towards a future in which more and more of our food is produced locally, to high production standards and to the highest standards of animal welfare. This a future we embrace and one of which we at Al Ain Farms are proud to be a part of.

Willem van Walt Meijer is CEO of Al Ain Farms