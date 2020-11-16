Workplaces of the future will be beacons of innovation and inclusion

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), innovators are reshaping the way we work and live. Every day we see new evidence of the resilient MEA ethos – spread across industries, from determined start-ups to more established businesses and numerous schools and universities, all adapting to extraordinary circumstances. They are building resilience by harnessing the power of the intelligent cloud to tackle challenges and drive opportunities – always engaging, empowering, optimising and transforming.

Healthcare organisations are turbocharging workflows and enhancing patient care with modern-workplace solutions. Similar innovation is taking place in the retail sector where pioneers such as Al Futtaim Group, Chalhoub and Migros are leveraging modern tools, data and AI to deliver new customer experiences. Financial organisations such as Nedbank, Kuwait Finance House and Al Rajhi Bank have enhanced their technology stacks to upgrade experiences for both customers and employees. We also saw companies like Farmer’s Choice and Twiga Foods using advanced technologies to improve food quality, unlock market access and enhance workforce productivity. Even sectors such as aviation and tourism, with organisations such as Etihad Group, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and Dubai Tourism, are harnessing the power of the intelligent cloud and applications to reimagine their operations.

Inspired by how our customers are reimagining their journeys forward, a Microsoft study explores how the pandemic is shaping the future of work and life.

The Work Trend Index report combines insights from how our customers use our tools; findings from a Harris Poll survey; and conclusions from more than 30 research projects from across Microsoft that seek to understand the experience of remote workers today. The report reveals many shifts in attitude and expectations, and points to a more flexible, inclusive and productive workplace. In addition, and a bit counterintuitively, the routine of remote working is leading workforces to become socially closer to each other with 62% of employees saying that they feel “more empathetic” towards co-workers, having gained a glimpse into their home lives.

Flexible working hours: A new norm?

The report also yielded insights into how flexible work hours can lead to an optimisation of productivity. For example, we can see a sharp decline in 9-to-5 workday habits, which means people are moving their hours around based on their work requirements. Mornings and evenings dominate the productivity cycle in the new normal, as do weekends. The amount of Microsoft Teams chats taking place outside traditional working hours has increased by as much as 23% and is up almost 200% on weekends, which is all great as long as it preserves everyone’s well-being, mental health and helps strike a better work-life balance.

More than 70% of those surveyed want this new paradigm to persist. And over 80% of managers said they expect more flexible working policies to continue, or even expand after the coronavirus crisis is over. Nearly 52% of respondents also said they feel more valued or included as a remote contributor in meetings – most likely because everyone is now in the same virtual room! This finding will be of great encouragement to those across the region who have strived to put inclusion front and centre of their organisation’s culture, recruitment, and retention strategies. It is also the best indication that technology can play a pivotal role in improving people’s lives and pave the way for positive change in society and workplaces.

These insights from the Work Trend Index report encourage us to innovate even more, making our technologies more adaptable, inclusive and accessible to meet the unique needs of our employees and customers. For example, real-time captions in Microsoft Teams can make meetings easier by giving participants another way to follow along. Together Mode experience brings attendees in a shared background making them feel closer together and enables conversations to flow more easily. And with the forthcoming organisational insights, leaders will be able to track employee wellness and build corporate cultures with well-being at the centre.

Let’s see what the future of technology has in store for us, but it is already very inspiring to see how technology is evolving and aims at fostering more productive and compassionate working environments – to hopefully enable more diverse, inclusive, empathetic and balanced modern workplaces.