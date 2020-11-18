Saudi women blazing a trail is now the norm as the G20 focuses on empowerment

The journey towards female empowerment in Saudi Arabia has arguably been one of the fastest paced movements of change to take place this century. Watching on from Europe before I moved to the region at the start of the year, our attention was often caught by headlines around new laws enabling women to drive, travel without permission and attend sporting events.

But as is often the case, the transformation taking place on the ground and away from the media gaze is perhaps the bigger story. From the moment I first set foot inside the lobby of our brand-new flagship Hilton Riyadh, the first stop on my KSA hotel immersion tour, I was struck by the extent to which female Team Members were ever present in each and every facet of the hotel experience.

During my trip I was checked in by a woman at the front desk, served a delicious breakfast by a female chef, discussed marketing and HR strategies with women as heads of their departments. I soon realised that the narrative of pioneering Saudi women blazing a trail in what is otherwise a man’s world is a thing of the past when it comes to hospitality. This was simply the norm.

The figures back me up. Over the last three years Hilton has increased the number of women working in our Saudi hotels by 80 percent, with a tripling of the number of women making it to management roles. The country has recently gained its first female hotel general manager, a milestone for our sector, and I’ve no doubt it won’t be long until we have a woman at the helm of a Hilton hotel in KSA too – especially with over 40 properties on the books to open in the coming years.

Women entering the industry also have a tremendous role model to look up to in the shape of Princess Haifa Al-Saud who has become a powerful advocate for the growth of the sector as vice minister of strategy and investment at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism.

None of this has happened by accident of course. Attracting and retaining female talent has been a strategic focus at Hilton for a number of years, and as a proud father to a wonderful daughter, one that will only intensify under my leadership.

Hilton has recruitment strategies specifically aimed at encouraging Saudi women to work in hospitality and once on board we run development programmes which empower women by providing the right environment where they can innovate, create, and achieve their career goals. We’ve even committed to sponsoring those wanting to take driving lessons!

We’re doing all of this because we believe that when women participate fully in the workforce, it is not only good for society at large but it simply makes business sense. Increasing the proportion of women in our workforce, improves decision-making by incorporating perspectives that fully represent our diverse customer group.

If that sounds like jargon to you – let me put it this way – we welcome millions of women as guests all over the world, so having women involved in developing our products and services is going to help us make sure we are catering to all of our customers’ needs.

So as the G20 sits later this week to discuss avenues to empower of women and girls, right on their (virtual) doorstep the Saudi hospitality industry presents an uplifting example of what can be achieved.

As we partner with governments around the region to rebuild travel and tourism in the wake of Covid-19, I’d call on leaders to recognise not only the economic importance of the industry but also the pathways hospitality provides for integrating women into the world of work and making meaningful progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal of achieving gender equality by 2030.

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Hilton