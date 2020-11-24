How coronavirus disruption is accelerating change in the TV sector

Disruption has been the defining feature of 2020. The combination of a global pandemic that has brought sweeping economic and social change, coupled with ongoing digital disruption has left no industry untouched – and television is no exception.

Shifts in how people live and work – largely from home amid worldwide lockdowns – as well as rapid advances in innovation have changed the way people interact with TV. The continued growth and popularity of over-the-top (OTT) media services, led by big industry players such as Netflix, is disrupting how broadcasters and service providers deliver their content.

We all know that TV viewing by schedule is no longer the norm. The rise of digital and catch-up services means that people watch what they want, when they want to, across multiple platforms – and these changes have seen established media companies rapidly making changes to the way they operate. An additional challenge for broadcasters is that, while digital consumption has sharply risen, the advertising value on digital platforms does not hold the same value as linear advertising.

The pandemic has accelerated these trends, bringing three years’ worth of predicted changes to life in just a few months. The challenge for broadcasters, then, is to ensure they can continue to provide content to viewers in a way that meets their ever-changing demands.

Keeping in-line with their core business, whilst pivoting toward digital, broadcasters are now working to add a direct-to-consumer offering to their roster to cater to transforming demands, with three key factors leading to the success of an effective digital pivot and finding the right balance between the two.

Serving Passion

Tailoring content to serve customer passion points is an essential part of any business, and how to best cater to avid viewers has been an ongoing evolution for big broadcasters. Beyond just creating or distributing content, going the extra mile to truly understand audiences really pays dividends, with the inherent value of content which sparks passion far outweighing any investment. For the Middle East, that often includes tapping into local talent and sharing evocative narratives from the region.

For many international brands who rely solely on content syndicated from abroad, it’s been harder to tap into and serve these passion points, particularly when being pitted against brands with boots on-the-ground and local production facilities. However, it’s the local and regional connections which drive audience engagement and therefore becomes a fundamental aspect to driving success.

The Middle East as a region also offers a history steeped in traditions, as well as the contrast of being a pioneering force for the future, resulting in countless local, relevant and engaging stories left to be told. When looking at digital transformations, this only increases in importance as viewers will always have a deeper engagement with content that they’re truly passionate about.

Delivering the right content in the right place

Digital transformation has powered and evolved every industry for many years now, but what the pandemic has taught us is that these changes can come to life quicker than ever imagined in this ever-changing world. For any industry to survive, the key is adaptability. For TV, this means a flexible approach to ensure top quality content delivered in a way that suits the viewer.

With the age of information leading to decreased attention spans, customer access to multiple touchpoints is essential, and having the right content in the right place at the right time is now more important than ever. Proper execution is equally important, with short-form content belonging on platforms such as Instagram, whilst longer-form content should be housed on platforms such as YouTube, as well as OTT and traditional linear channels.

At each of these touchpoints, consumers are expecting different experiences, so content should be adapted accordingly, or – even better – exclusive content can be created fit-for-purpose for each platform.

Collaboration is key

With all this in mind, for broadcasters to thrive in an increasingly digital world where OTT rules, partnerships are the key and collaboration is critical. As the TV and media landscape becomes more diverse and complex, it allows broadcasters to explore new ways of working and packaging content outside of the traditional paid-TV space.

Depending on the type of broadcaster, partners can aid in disseminating content, or can be more of a strategic allegiance which results in increased brand awareness, increase in desirability and aiding in meeting the ever-changing audience and market needs across the region. Ultimately, unlocking the power of partnerships will deliver the right content for the right audience in the right place – whatever the world throws at us.

Henry Windridge is senior director, Marketing, Digital and Creative, EMEA Pay TV and Global Brands at Discovery. He will be speaking on the topic, The Content and Digital Platforms Puzzle: How Did Discovery Solve It?, at 1.25pm on December 6 at the Marketing Mania Conference, GITEX Technology Week