Accountants have key role to play as industries rebuild post-coronavirus

While economic recovery is beginning to build across the GCC, the dual shock of the Covid-19 pandemic and collapse in oil prices will likely see a slower pace of recovery compared to global markets.

The region’s key non-oil sectors have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Hospitality and tourism represents around 15 percent of the GCC’s non-oil economy and is not expected to recover until 2023/2024. Meanwhile retail, which has been a cornerstone of the region’s economic development, has had to adjust quickly to the shift in consumer spending power and shopping habits.

Attention is rightly turning to the digital transformation of these sectors as well as boosting domestic demand. But accountants must also play a pivotal role in the efforts to rescue businesses in these two sectors.

Hospitality – an unprecedented impact

The combination of enforced closures, travel bans and mandatory stay-at-home orders has had a devastating impact on the hospitality sector around the world. Global hospitality data company STR reported that, during the height of the pandemic in March, occupancy rates at hotels across Middle East and Africa fell to below 30 percent for the majority.

The short-term focus has been on ensuring liquidity and cash management: cutting costs, taking advantage of government schemes, and negotiating with stakeholders including landlords to ease the financial pressure. Restructuring has also been a major theme, especially for the hard hit HORECA businesses.

But the slowdown during the pandemic has also given businesses pause to rethink some parts of their model to prepare for a more digital future. They have been putting in place the necessary changes that are so difficult to implement when a business is busy fighting fire.

Developing a greater understanding of demand, booking and cancellation patterns has been increasingly important. Given that global macroeconomic indicators are still predicting a positive story (higher disposable incomes, growth in casual dining and holidays as a must-have, rather than nice-to-have), digital transformation will bring lots of opportunities for the sector.

The support of accountants across the sector, particularly on cash flow forecasting and renegotiating supplier contracts, is critical.

In the UAE’s case, the rise in staycations, combined with the resilient and entrepreneurial nature of the sector, has resulted in a strong post-summer rebound. But those numbers need ongoing analysis. Accountants need to make sense of management information and how to pull out the impact of Covid-19 on underlying performance. How they model this financial performance can help inform more sustainable, long term planning.

Retail – the fight for survival

The retail sector has been one of the most exposed to the impact of Covid-19. That is due to its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, complex global supply chains and distribution networks, widespread reliance on a large workforce and the fact that so much depends on dealing directly with customers.

Pre Covid, the GCC retail sector was already facing a pivotal shift. Oversupply and dwindling demand were concerns for long-term growth prospects, while e-commerce was finally starting to catch up with consumers’ digital first behaviour. This trend has certainly been accelerated since the outbreak of the pandemic.

An Ernst & Young survey in May found that 92 percent of consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia changed their shopping habits – including shifting to online purchase. The reopening of physical stores against a backdrop of strict social distancing rules and an uncertain economic climate has offered little in the way of respite.

Many retailers will remain in a fight for survival for months to come, prompting many to fast track their omni-channel strategies and rethink the fundamentals of their online and physical experience.

While supermarkets did excellent business throughout lockdown, the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in supply chains and highlighted the need to manage these responsibly and build in more resilience.

Today’s retail market conditions are triggering the need for urgent advice on how companies can diversify to meet new market demands. Being in control of the numbers has never been more important. Consumer purchasing behaviour has changed significantly and forecasts need to be revised in line with this.

Advisers are using in-depth data and analysis to help target future investments and identify, quantify and mitigate the risks associated with business interruption and lost revenue. That’s a lot of work for finance teams but critical to guide the business through such uncertainty. Accountants must help make sense of all that data.

The global economy is experiencing a once-in-a-generation shock, but it is a time when the accountancy profession must lean into its role as business advisers. We are on the front line of the post-pandemic economic recovery, helping businesses plan ahead and be in control of the numbers.

Michael Armstrong, FCA and ICAEW regional director for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA)