Dubai’s ability to bounce back from a crisis is again clear for all to see

Yet again, Dubai’s ability to manage a crisis has defied expectations. The economy is bouncing back and Dubai is open for business, while across the world, from London to Paris to New York, workers are being furloughed and restaurants and hotels are shuttered.

How does the emirate manage not only to survive, but to thrive? For me, there are three key reasons for its success. Before we unpack them, let’s look at Dubai’s response to the pandemic.

But before we get to them, I would like to point out that not only has Dubai managed the crisis exceptionally well, but it is now poised to seize the opportunity for another level of growth. The reason? It is beginning to attract two new groups of people: ultra high net worth individuals (HNWI), who, let’s face it, could live anywhere, and retirees.

Retirees are now entitled to settle in Dubai, thanks to the introduction of a new visa over the past period, which is specifically catered to retirees, whether those living abroad or those already in the UAE who reach retirement age.

To qualify, you need to be at least 55 years of age, and either buy property in Dubai worth at least AED2m, or have savings of AED1m, or have an income of AED20,000 a month from assets or investments.

On a fixed income, where better to live than somewhere where you are not taxed or living in fear of a public health crisis? In the past few years, Portugal has seen a tremendous influx of mainly French pensioners, enticed by a ten-year tax holiday to the Iberian country.

The UAE’s attraction

I forecast that Dubai’s offer to retirees will result in a significantly larger number of people taking advantage of this generous offer. Moreover, in certain parts of Europe during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, individuals over the age of 60 were denied access to ventilators.

There was simply no need for this level of draconian natural selection in Dubai – the healthcare system here coped well with the crisis. As for the other category, we deal with high net worth individuals on a daily basis, as they invest in our citizenship-by-investment programmes in the Caribbean.

Dubai has always attracted people from the subcontinent and across Africa, but increasingly it’s the well-heeled that are arriving to stay. I see this trend continuing. They see the chaos continuing in other parts of the world, and do not like what they see.

Their home countries no longer provide environments in which they wish to raise their children. And like all of us, they appreciate the many benefits that Dubai offers.

In particular, I would note the following:

First, organisation and governance. Interaction with government departments in Dubai is different to many other parts of the world – Delhi’s springs to mind – in that here there is efficiency. Dubai was early to go digital, and the benefits are there for all to see.

The way the emirate reacted to the coronavirus will probably be a Harvard Business School textbook case in a few years. Faced with an existential threat, it didn’t dither, it acted swiftly and responsibly with an early lockdown for just 22 days.

Dubai is an oasis of calm within a region renowned for challenges

Supermarket shelves remained full, while the residents respected the ruler’s decrees. People were quick to wear masks and respect social distancing rules. The result? Life is almost back to normal, with schools, shops and offices open.

In terms of testing, between one to two percent of the UAE’s population is tested daily. This is remarkable and has resulted in a very low mortality rate. Western European countries with decades old public health systems are still not able to engineer a coherent testing strategy.

Second, location. I’m in the real estate business, and as we all know, location is key to any transaction. Dubai is situated within a four-hour flight of more than a billion people. Moreover, it is an oasis of calm within a region renowned for challenges. I know of no city anywhere in the world with such a modern infrastructure. Dubai shines when compared to any Western European capital in this regard.

Third, amenities. When Dubai first began to grow and attract visitors, the main attraction was winter sunshine and beaches six hours or so from Western European capitals. The tourism industry that developed has grown to such an extent that it’s no longer a place to visit, it’s now a place to live.

Schools, hospitals, financial services, art galleries, golf courses, restaurants and even an opera house have appeared and are all world class. I briefly sent my children back to school in England, but within a year they were back in Dubai, where they are flourishing.

All of us are looking for stability, security, and quality of life. Can anywhere else in the world compete with Dubai on all these levels at the moment? I suspect not. Dubai is poised not just to bounce back, but to leap forward.

Mohammed Asaria, founder and managing director of Dubai-based Range Developments