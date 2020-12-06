Imposter Syndrome: Five ways not to feel like a fraud at work

Work can provide us with so many wonderful opportunities and a space to learn, grow and find meaning. But it can also be a source of stress for many. Worry about performance can be a significant source of this stress and anxiety, and at its most extreme, can present as something that has been labelled “imposter syndrome”.

This is when an individual begins to doubt their ability and performance despite having no legitimate feedback or evidence to support this belief. They may worry that they are going to get “caught out” and seen as a “fraud”. This is not a clinical diagnosis but nonetheless can be debilitating and can have a pervasive impact on an individual’s functioning at work and in their personal life.

Reflecting on how we can improve at work and using feedback and appraisals to facilitate this can be very valuable. However, for an individual struggling with Imposter Syndrome, this desire to improve is trumped by a need not to be caught out and can lead to the adoption of habits and strategies that become very unhealthy.

For example, working excessive hours, checking work obsessively, seeking reassurance, and avoiding certain tasks, people or even promotions. All of these can lead an individual to disengage with their personal life, leading to a deterioration in their relationships, health and self-care.

The good news is that there are ways of addressing these patterns of thinking, feeling and behaving. Many of these can be self-driven but it is often helpful to seek support from friends, family, colleagues or a professional such a coach or psychologist. Here are five steps that can help in managing Imposter Syndrome:

Try tuning into the critical and self-doubting thoughts to see where they are coming from. Acknowledging that they are our own rather than others can help us to see that there might be other perspectives. Try using tangible measures and metrics to gather the evidence rather than depending on these thoughts and feelings as facts. Using writing and other reflective tools can open up the space to see a more balanced picture too. This can be especially helpful when you have received feedback or review as Imposter Syndrome will create a bias in our interpretation of situations and comments. Seek support from trusted colleagues and others such as mentors, friends and family, or a mental health professional. Keep an eye on maintaining healthy self-care – noticing when you stop prioritising these things can help stay well but also to see when stress and burn-out are on the horizon.

Dr. Rose Logan, D.Clin.Psy, Clinical Psychologist with The LightHouse Arabia