Stars align for the risk rally

It was certainly a blockbuster month for risk assets in November with numerous records broken and the positive risk mood has not really stopped into the final month of the year.

Stock markets have powered higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has lagged for much of the year, leading the rally and jumping nearly 11.8 percent last month; the Russell 2000 index of small US companies climbing more than 18 percent; and the broader S&P 500 index adding 10.8 percent.

In a sign that investors were now emboldened bulls keen to commit new capital, parts of the market mostly left behind during the pandemic, such as emerging markets, energy stocks and smaller US companies, have rocketed higher. Indeed, the latter have outperformed large cap stocks by close to 20 percent since April, while economically sensitive stocks have outperformed defensive ones by nearly 65 percent.

A widely followed survey of fund managers recently showed that their cash reserves have fallen the most on record over the past few months. Also bullish is the fact that they have not been this optimistic on corporate profits and the economic outlook since 2002. It should be noted that this time of year does focus the minds of institutional investors and money managers even more, as the ‘fear of missing out’ inevitably looms large over those whose performance is measured on a calendar year basis.

Of course, the main trigger to this unprecedented shift in sentiment has been the triple dose of vaccine news that has been released, with the speed of testing and approval taking everyone by surprise. The ‘light at the end of the tunnel’, which has been fixed and switched on, has also been helped by a peaceful transition after the US election, although there remains the tail risk of higher taxes if the Democrats win the Senate elections in Georgia in January, thereby taking full control of the Upper House.

The current potential gridlock in Washington has even been welcomed by markets who see the Federal Reserve as now being on hold for longer due to a massive multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus package becoming harder to pass. The icing on the cake has perhaps been the appointment of Janet Yellen to Treasury Secretary. Her dovish views, coupled with coordinated policymaking, is being seen as a real boon to investors.

Oil is one asset that we’ve not mentioned yet that has also breathed a big sigh of relief and is rebounding strongly. Since news of the first vaccine by Pfizer was released on November 9, both Brent and WTI futures have risen 21 percent while the popular MSCI World Energy ETF is up more than 30 percent. And while the energy sector is still well down on the year, the oil market is expected to draw down inventories through next year as demand continues to recover.

The recent agreement by OPEC+ to ease cuts in output less than originally planned is also stabilising the market, although risks do remain over Libyan supply and uncertainty over a more robust recovery in demand. Normal life is getting nearer, but current lockdowns and limited travel will remain until restrictions and quarantine requirements are lifted.

Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM