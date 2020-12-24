How will things change under proposed labour law reforms in Oman?

Oman recently announced plans to amend labour laws, to significantly reduce or end long standing subsidies and introduce new taxes, while at the same time, ensuring protection of low-income families.

This also includes abolishing the requirement for expatriate workers to obtain permission to transfer to new employers.

The requirement for expatriate workers to have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from their current employer in Oman to join another company has been in force since 2014 under the Law on the Residence of Foreigners.

This law requires that if the expatriate employee does not obtain a NOC from their current employer to join another company in Oman, the expatriate employee is banned from working in Oman for any other employer for two years.

However, earlier this year, in May 2020, Oman announced that, effective from January 2021, the transfer of an expatriate employee to another employer in Oman will be allowed, in cases where the employment contract with the existing employer has ended.

It is important that both the employer and the employee are aware of the obligations applicable under the new regime effective from next year. On one hand, for an expatriate employee, there will be a requirement to have completed his or her employment contract or to provide documentary evidence of the end or termination of the employment contract from the existing employer.

On the other hand, for the prospective employer, similar to the current requirement, they should continue to have the licence to recruit expatriate employees and must also provide evidence of the approval by the competent government authority which permits the signed employment contract, subject to the conditions set by the competent authority.

My colleague, Darcy White, Oman tax leader, believes abolishing the no objection certificate will be a significant development in the Oman labour policy and will have a very positive impact on the labour market of Oman. The decision has been welcomed by both the employers and the employees as it provides much needed flexibility when employees need to shift jobs within the country.

In addition, the absence of restrictions in changing jobs within the country will potentially increase the interest from overseas talent from across the globe – attracting people who may have previously been deterred from the idea of coming to work in a location that limits their employment opportunities should they decide to stay more long term.

Further, Oman’s fiscal plan published last month also includes a number of reforms in the labour law and, if implemented, is also likely to improve the ease of doing business.

The possibility of some flexibility in meeting the Omanisation targets is being monitored closely by companies, especially the ones who are currently not able to meet their localisation targets. In addition to labour reforms, electronic transformation taking place at the various ministries will also mean that doing business in Oman will continue to be easier than ever before.

Historically, Oman has mainly relied on oil and gas for managing its revenue needs. However, the low oil price along with the slowdown of the economy caused by Covid-19 outbreak has been continuously straining the finances of Oman, resulting in significant impact on debt rating by the major rating agencies.

In addition to realigning the government and state entities and restructuring the state’s administrative apparatus in order to enhance Oman’s fiscal balance, the new ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said has also approved the much awaited introduction of VAT at 5 percent, which is expected to go live on April 16 2021.

This is just the beginning of the many tax changes that are likely to be implemented over the coming months. Oman has also announced the introduction of a personal income tax regime for higher wage earners beginning 2022, and we can expect more fiscal measures in the medium to long term as Oman continues to diversify its economy outside of oil and gas, while maintaining an attractive business environment for both foreign investment and talent in challenging (post) pandemic times.

Jeanine Daou, is a partner, PwC – Middle East indirect tax leader