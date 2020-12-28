Behind the US dollar’s turbulent year

The world’s reserve currency finished a tempestuous year very much on the defensive and languishing near its lows. Losses in the greenback on a trade-weighted basis have topped 10 percent since March and they have accelerated since the news of the successful vaccine trial results and in the wake of the US Presidential election at the start of November.

Many investment banks expect this downtrend to continue during the New Year with some observers expecting as much as a 20 percent decline in the dollar as it safe haven appeal wanes.

The rollout of the vaccines means the worst of the pandemic uncertainty should be behind us, although new strains and further restrictions will affect economies as we move through the first couple of quarters of 2021. This may see the dollar find some support at the beginning of the year as worries in the near-term cloud the recovery picture. The rapid decline of the greenback over the last few months does also leave it looking somewhat oversold.

Interestingly, the general seasonal trend of the dollar over the last three decades has seen an early year bid for the US dollar. This strength then tops out around the end of March before clear underperformance through the second and third quarters, which was of course how things worked out in 2020.

In a similar light, bullish observers believe the safe haven nature of the greenback will come under sustained pressure further out as global investment opportunities improve. This brighter outlook has been enhanced by the US election result which has prompted hopes that global trade and geopolitical tensions will abate with the Democrat President-elect Biden.

Economic normalisation and strengthening risk appetite have been supporting commodity prices and commodity-related currencies. Oil prices are firm while industrial metals have risen strongly with copper especially, on a tear. Tailwinds from the US stimulus package and firm demand picture from China have propelled the latter to multi-year highs, even as the increase in coronavirus cases potentially disrupts supply.

Of course, any further dollar weakening should lend support to Gold, which rose nearly 20 percent in 2020. The precious metal has been benefitting from near-zero interest rates and risks of higher inflation likely to result from the huge stimulus seen across the globe.

That said, a substantial output gap and weak wage growth may remain for some time which means medium-term price pressures could be contained. Crucially with the US Federal Reserve emphasizing recently that it will be doing all it can to ensure the recovery gains traction, there seems to be little chance of higher real rates anytime soon.

Some of the near-term direction for gold may depend on whether the Democrats can claim victory in the Georgia Senate runoff elections in the first week of January, as this could potentially unleash a lot more stimulus. If this comes with new year angst over more lockdowns, especially in the US, then markets will bid for gold and another leg higher should kick in.

Hussein Sayed is chief market strategist at FXTM