Where to invest your time in 2021

Happy New Year. Raring to go into the new month like me, or still recovering from the year that was? We won’t mention it again, promise.

So – no magic wand and one thing we didn’t bank on was the current uncertainty, which is why I thought long and hard about any predictions or insight into the year ahead, with ‘all things considered’. But, with all things considered, and the fact that we all have businesses to run, and potentially grow, there is no hiding, certainly no going back and dare I say it, things to look forward to with the benefit of hindsight.

Here are my top 5 things to invest your time in, in 2021.

Staying Agile

With the benefit of practice. If last year didn’t teach you how to be agile in your business and expect the unexpected, then entrepreneurship may not be the path for you. When things take us by surprise, you’ll be glad you have the experience to know what to do, when, and how challenges often throw up opportunities. It is not time to be resistant to change. Usually, I’d advise you to practice saying ‘no’ more often, but this year, stay open to new things, new ways of working and work on planning for the unplannable.

When things take us by surprise, you’ll be glad you have the experience to know what to do, when, and how challenges often throw up opportunities

Build that database

In a previous article, I wrote about the opportunities we have created for the TishTash bottom line by holding our consumer database, and the benefits this has afforded both ourselves as a marketing, PR and digital agency and also our clients, bringing the paying customer directly through their doors. I can’t stress the importance of building your database away from social media platforms only. Not only does the data itself serve you well, but when acquired ethically and used creatively, it belongs to you and not Mark Zuckerberg. The way that platforms are changing (and not for the better) your business will thank you for it.

SEO or SE-NO?

O of course. There is a new wave of digital PR and it is more important than ever. Yes, seeing your business or products, or even your face in print is still a thrill and a joy, and we are grateful to see so much of this for our clients. With more and more businesses relying on e-commerce and online lead generation, building that search engine propriety, back links and click-throughs are vital for conversions– and no SEO does not have to be boring and techy (well, a bit techy) Content needs to be informative and entertaining, the same for any cross collaborations or partnerships and you need to stay Google friendly, or you’ll be left for dust PR wise.

Upskilling your staff

Running a business is hard in the best of times, let alone with so much global uncertainty. As a leader, it is not the time to hide. Your staff are your business, and not only that, they are human too. Treat them as such, nurture them, re-assure them whilst at the same time staying communicative and honest about any challenges facing the company. They will thank you for it, and you will be rewarded with a more meaningful and loyal workforce.

If things have to change, bring them with you – provide as many opportunities as you can for them to take further training or to upskill. In our industry, we have become Jill of all trades virtually overnight and with so many user-friendly software options, it pays to know your staff are adept with basic graphic design, video editing and photography (just as an example). This isn’t about making them work harder, just think about my points above, and the need for re-deployment as business needs shift.

Creativity

Finally, and fitting in with my point about agility, is the need to be creative. Creative in planning, creative in campaigning, creative in hiring and creative in people management. It’s part of our DNA at TishTash and something we are well known for, but even if you don’t work in a creative industry, it’s a muscle that needs training and flexing for the greater good of your business. Not every idea has to cost you money, not every HR or operational decision needs to cost money.

Not every idea has to cost you money, not every HR or operational decision needs to cost money

Creative thinking very often leads to saving money and resources and is something you can get your staff involved in. Now really is the time to re-think and re-evaluate like never before. The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. What do you have to lose by taking a creative approach to your business this year? If you are in the marketing, PR or digital space – your creativity in executing client campaigns and collaborations is exactly what will make you stand out from the crowd. It’s time to be bold, whilst your competitors still have their heads in the sand.

It’s not just a new year folks, it’s a whole new world and I wish you all the success the next 12 months can bring.

Let’s do this.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, founder and CEO of TishTash Marketing