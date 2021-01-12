Buy everything syndrome? 2021 markets are off to a rocket-fuelled start

If anyone thought we would enter the new year in a calmer manner than last year having endured a tumultuous 12 months, they have been in for a rude awakening. We have seen stock markets blast off the year to new record highs once more, US government bond yields fly past key psychological levels and commodities continue their advance northwards.

However, we should mention the shocking scenes in Washington of rioters storming the Capitol. Will this leave an indelible mark on the Trump Presidency or be a minor footnote in history? From a market perspective, it is important to point out two things that are worth remembering.

Firstly, financial markets do have a long history of being unmoved by political violence as ultimately, rioting and street violence have very little economic effect. Secondly, markets are forward-looking vehicles. They do not focus on the past or the present, but only on the future and what that holds.

Of course, investors who kept their nerve during the market volatility in 2020 were generally rewarded handsomely, with the interventions of central banks and governments bolstering markets from their sharp falls. In essence, interest rate cuts and liquidity measures of central banks have enabled governments to finance fiscal policies in order to support their economies at record low rates. This has helped sustain equity valuations and reassure investors of supportive policies for a prolonged period.

With vaccines now on the way, albeit at varying speeds across the world, the new driver in financial markets which has rocket-fueled the start to the year is the expectations of a multi-trillion dollar US fiscal stimulus package, after the Democrats won the remaining two Senate seats in Georgia.

The US political picture is now markedly different as Joe Biden’s party has won a clean sweep of power and this has significantly boosted the ‘reflation’ trade. Interestingly, as US government bond yields have risen and equities tracked higher, numerous Federal Reserve officials have indicated that the rise reflects better economic growth prospects. In turn, a slow reduction of some of last year’s policies, such as a “tapering” of bond purchases might begin sooner than previously envisaged.

One asset very much enjoying the blue sweep, with economic growth a key plank of their spending plans is oil. A weakening dollar has helped push prices for WTI Crude back to levels last seen in times before the pandemic in February 2020. The bullish outcome from the recent OPEC+ meeting is also offering strong support, with Saudi Arabia announcing an additional one million barrels per day output cut over February and March.

Some experts are questioning the motivation behind the Saudi’s move, which gives Russia an allowance to raise its own production while also helping rival producers in the US shale patch. It seems the surprise cut by Saudi Arabia helps the oil price in the short-term but does not make much strategic sense in the long-term.

It was hoped that OPEC+ would be slowly adding oil back to the market by now, so the cut in production might indicate some worries about the precarious nature of the oil market’s rebound. Perhaps the broader financial markets should take note of the OPEC statement who said that ‘growing uncertainties have resulted in a more fragile economic recovery.’

Hussein Sayed is chief market strategist at FXTM