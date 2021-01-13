Why recent closures will hit the female business owner harder

The closing or liquidation of large retailers is never a positive – not for the economy as a whole, the consumers who are left with less choice (or unfulfilled orders) and also the suppliers who are likely to have stock tied up within, or indeed have pending payments owed.

The end of 2020 saw the demise of Sprii – the e-commerce platform so beloved of families who relied upon the constantly discounted goods, and as we start a new year, the closing of all Gulf Greetings outlets leaves the toy and gifting market without a major offline stalwart.

Looking beyond the inconvenience to shoppers, we are also seeing the effects upon suppliers to both these businesses, hit heavy with losses and protracted costs as they go through the liquidation process, at further legal costs to themselves and the mental load of uncertainty as to whether they will see either their stock or funds again, and again, how much?

Liquidation and closures are a part of business planning, albeit a negative one, and whilst Sprii provided suppliers with immediate and comprehensive steps via it’s appointed Liquidator, this still doesn’t make life any easier for those owed, in fact, many suppliers were vocal about how they would have liked to have been informed prior to the closure about difficulties the company were facing, for the benefit of their own decision making and future planning.

Representing thousands of female business owners across the UAE via Female Fusion Network, many of our members have been affected as suppliers to recent events, and within this particular market sector, the proportion of women-owned suppliers is noticeably larger.

As cliché as it sounds, many women set up business in sectors that they know and are passionate about, and it goes without saying that these will cover parenting, lifestyle goods, gifting, toys, educational products and clothing. This makes the recent closures a double blow to suppliers who have likely worked with both businesses and now suffer double the loss and uncertainty.

Over 90 percent of the UAE economy is made of SMEs with much talk and focus on those who, on average, turn over the AED2 million mark. We represent a swathe of growing, viable businesswomen who whilst falling under that threshold, still face the expense of set-up and fees, VAT payments, premises rent, staffing costs and retention and associated labour costs.

Again the price of ‘doing business’, but there is no doubt that the cost of these closures is of detriment to female entrepreneurs who, despite challenges faced by all businesses throughout unprecedented times, will be hit hardest this month.

Getting stocked with national retailers, online or off, is one of the biggest ambitions of product distributors – opportunities are few and far between and the process is often prohibitive from the outset, upfront costs and bad communications are often the highest barriers. With two players now out of the game this is going to make it both harder to access and off-putting as we are seeing female entrepreneurs amongst our membership out of pocket from a couple of thousand dirhams up to literally millions.

These closures are not just a blow to the consumer and the national retail landscape, but to hundreds of women working hard to build a distribution based business to serve their target market, and in an economy that is affording them increasingly fewer opportunities in these particular sectors than ever.

Kellie Whitehead, founding partner and Jennifer Blandos, managing partner of Female Fusion Network