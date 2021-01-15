The power of imagery: why the Kamala Harris Vogue cover is such a big deal

It was a great victory for Vogue to secure the Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the cover of its February 2021 issue, but it’s the controversy over the selected cover photo that has dominated the conversation and set social media ablaze.

Vogue shared two photos of the covers; a digital cover that shows Harris looking confidently into the camera, wearing a powder blue Michael Kors suit, with her arms confidently crossed. And another, the hard copy cover version, which shows her wearing a black pantsuit with a white T-shirt and Converse sneakers, in front of a pink and green back drop.

It’s this latter cover that has come under heavy fire for being inappropriate and not adequately honoring the historic nature or significance of the first woman and woman of color, to be elected as Vice President of the United States.

While the sloppy styling, backdrop and lighting of the shoot has been faulted for creating an image that diminishes Harris’s achievements, it is the casual outfit, laid back demeanor, lack of a power pose and casual clasping of the hands, that has been highlighted for conveying a sense of uncertainty, as opposed to strength, confidence and authority. In summary – it is not “presidential” and invites a sense of over familiarity from the reader.

At a time when the task before Harris is as significant as unifying a country divided by racial tensions and political ideology, people want to see their first female Vice President celebrated and given her due credit. Where the Vogue digital cover succeeds, the hardcover copy fails and presents a great lesson in the ability of imagery to convey a powerful message.

We’ve all heard the expression, “a picture is worth a thousand words” and images are a compelling conduit for messaging and communication. However, it’s a very delicate balance and as demonstrate by the debate over the two Vogue covers, sometimes even the experts get it wrong.

But there are some cornerstones when it comes to projecting the right image and capturing the essence of what needs to be communicated. At Shadani Consulting, we do a lot of photography and corporate videos for our clients and staying on brand and on-message is critical – here are my top 5 points that should always be addressed, to ensure fail-proof communication through photography:

Vogue’s February issue of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover, in digital (left) and print issues

The clothes make the (Wo)man

The clothes you wear tell a story about you and it’s important to figure out what story you want to share. President Barack Obama was a master at this – he was able to adapt his wardrobe to suit every occasion, for example it was no co-incidence that when addressing a crowd of working class Americans, he would have no jacket and his sleeves would be rolled up, thereby communicating to the audience that he too was a hard working American.

Wearing a sleek, solid colored, well-tailored suit jacket is like a professional ‘suit of armour’ – it instantly projects an air of authority and leadership, but it’s only one element of the equation; the clothes are only as good as the comfort level of the person wearing them.

Body language and facial expressions

Choosing the right “photography pose” is critical to conveying the mood and capturing the gravitas of the occasion. People will make assumptions based on what they see, including deciphering body language and facial expressions.

What’s the overriding objective of the posture and expression? Is it to make you look friendly, fun and happy or is it to convey authority and leadership? The go-to pose when it comes to corporate and leadership focused images is to stand straight with good posture and have arms crossed across the chest – love it or hate it, this tried and tested pose is synonymous with authority and when coupled with a smile, can go a long way in projecting a sense of “approachable leadership”.

Make it brand appropriate

The goal of most profession photography is to project the spokesperson as the “face” of a brand, company or ideology, synonymous with its values, standards and principles. Regardless of whether this is for a company website or media consumption, the image will convey a message, so it’s important to ask yourself, are the images on-brand?

For example, an accountant would prefer a professional image with a suit and plain background, while an artist would be more creative, expressive and fun with their photography.

Good lighting will make it or break it

The very word “photography” is derived from two Greek words, “phos” meaning light, and “graphis” meaning drawing; loosely translating to “drawing with light”, so its important to underscore that good lighting is one of the backbones of creating a successful image. It not only sets the tone, mood and the atmosphere, but by manipulating light correctly, photographers are able to get the best results which shows off the subject to the maximum.

‘Set the scene’ with the right backdrop

Backdrops impact the composition of a photo and can dramatically enhance the photo. They are a strategic tool that can create a specific visual scene and make a big difference to how the final photo turns out; for example, photos with busy backgrounds tend to look unprofessional, cluttered and amateur, while carefully curated backgrounds can add context and depth to a photo.

The backdrop is akin to “setting the stage” and while there are many options that can be used, they should never distract from the main focus of the image.

Zaib Shadani is a communications consultant, personal branding and thought leadership expert