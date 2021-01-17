How changing needs are driving luxury property demand

The UAE has received global praise for dealing with the many challenges in 2020, when various government support initiatives helped to soften the impact.

In the real estate sector, we saw interest rates reduce, a reduction in the Loan-To-Value ratios for loan facilities, 100 percent foreign ownership laws, and golden visas (ten-year residencies).

Add to that attractive exchange rates, favourable banking systems, low taxes, and a statutory framework to protect foreign investment all of which strengthened Dubai’s reputation as a safe haven.

Interest is growing from traditional markets, such as Europe, Asia, and North America, alongside the new Israeli market, and we expect even more international investors to choose Dubai as both a hub to build assets and a place to call home.

Larger properties take the lead

Towards the end of last year, statistics revealed a change in what buyers were looking for as the market recovered.

One of the most significant differences was an increased demand for ready properties, as opposed to off-plan. According to Property Monitor, in 2019, 43.7 percent of Dubai Land Department transactions were attributed to the secondary market (ready property) and 56.3 percent to the primary (off-plan) market.

However, in 2020 there was a 10.8 percent swing, with secondary market accounting for 54.5 percent of all transactions, the majority occurring in Q3 and Q4.

Villa transactions increased dramatically in terms of year-on-year growth in the majority of communities: Victory Heights/Sports City saw a transaction increase of 107 percent, followed by 93 percent in Jumeirah Park, 54 percent in The Villa community, and 16 percent in Emirates Living. This also contributed to an increase in the average villa sales prices registered through the Dubai Land Department, whereas the average reported price of apartments decreased.

Property Monitor cited the average villa sale value as AED 2.276 million in Q4 2020, up 19.6 percent from AED1.902 million in Q1 2020. Amongst our Urban Nest clients, we witnessed an even more aggressive increase, ending the year with an average villa sale value of approximately AED 4.2 million in Q4 (excluding properties exceeding AED 7.5 million), compared to AED 3.1 million in Q1 2020.

The demand for larger properties is a reflection of recent lifestyle habits and changing priorities. After months of lockdown, ideal attributes include open plan living, home office areas, and communities with green spaces and open visual corridors, such as parkland, golf course views, or beach access. People value being within walking distance, or a short drive, to shops, schools and other social amenities. Many families are looking to buy or rent larger homes to accommodate relatives from abroad as they embrace the extended family structure.

Luxury transactions surge

In the luxury segment (defined by transactions exceeding AED 7.5 million), the combination of added foreign investment and lifestyle-driven purchasing decisions is a powerful mix that will only evolve, providing inventory holds out. And, the availability of inventory isn’t an immediate concern due to the imminent handover of villas and penthouse-style apartments in areas such as The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills, and District 1.

Between July to December 2020, 265 luxury villa transactions were recorded, compared to 156 in the same period in 2019, marking a 69.8 percent increase.

We expect Dubai to cement its reputation as a leading global hotspot for luxury secondary homes, with buyers spending more time residing in these properties than before. The line between primary and secondary residences has been blurred in the wake of COVID-19 as remote working remains part of the new normal, and people have greater freedom away from the confines of an office.

The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of connection, affecting how brokers interact with their clients. Now is the time for agents to align their approach with customer needs in order to build trust and maximise the opportunities. Authentic communication, accurate intelligence, and expert investment advice are key to building customer relationships and reinforcing the market’s appeal as a whole.

Matthew Bate is the managing director of real estate brokers The Urban Nest