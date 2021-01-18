Why digitalisation will remain a driving force for Middle East economies

While 2020 was a challenging year for many individuals, businesses, and governments across the Middle East, there is one silver lining – digitalisation was accelerated as tech innovation occurred more rapidly than almost ever before.

From healthcare to education and retail, businesses and consumers have rapidly increased their use of connected technologies in the Middle East.

Digitalisation strategies have been a must for any organisation looking to keep up with and better serve an increasingly connected society. Several corporate CEOs have reported that their companies’ digital adoption grew in a few months in ways that would have otherwise taken three to four years, or possibly longer.

One KPMG survey of CEOs in the summer of 2020 found that for 75 percent of their enterprises, the crisis sped up their efforts to digitise operations and create next-generation operating models by months, or even years.

Clearly the events of 2020 have prompted digital adoption on a never-before-seen level. It is now time to double down on putting tech innovation to work in spurring economic advancement.

The reality is that healthcare providers, businesses, governments, and more are still searching for new ways to achieve continuity while overcoming lockdowns and other disruptions, as well as serving their customers in the best way possible.

Sunil Gupta, a business administration professor at Harvard Business School, put it quite well in noting that crises have a tendency to drive big changes and innovation, and that big companies need to take advantage of this time to question the fundamentals of their business and reimagine their business.

Companies are not just adopting new technologies, but are further embracing technologies that were already gaining traction before the pandemic.

According to one recent IDC forecast, 60 percent of global gross domestic product will be digitised by 2022. In this sense, the “digital economy” goes beyond traditional definitions and just the ICT sector. It now refers to a broad range of economic activities that use digitised infrastructure and knowledge as key factors of production and value creation.

Core infrastructure powered by AI and 5G, for example, is built to quickly leverage new, ever-expanding digital applications in different sectors. These are being integrated into core production processes and management systems to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

With lower latency, more reliability, and greater capacity than its predecessor networks, 5G in particular is the engine that will continue to drive digital transformation on the scale needed to fuel economic recovery in the Middle East. To really understand the potential of 5G as an enabler of economic growth, we need only look back to when 4G mobile broadband was launched a decade ago, in the midst of a global recession.

The creation and massive growth of the smartphone application sector, facilitated by 4G, allowed businesses to step up their operations. Now consider that 5G is not only immensely fast at nearly 100 times faster than 4G, but that it has 20-30 times more capacity as well as being more efficient and reliable.

While 4G has certainly changed lives, 5G changes entire societies.

If 4G enabled the mobile application revolution that helped to elevate businesses out of an economic depression, then the many advantages of 5G will open the gates to the most incredible transformation of our society that we have yet to see. Connectivity together with cloud, AI, computing, and industry applications will augment business operations across all sectors, creating greater accessibility as well as generating new revenue streams and even sparking novel industries that have yet to be invented.

It is for this reason that the digital economy is becoming society’s new driving force of economic development, and its growth rate in many countries is higher than that of the overall traditional economy.

Investing in 5G capabilities and stronger digital ecosystems in the Middle East is no longer a nice-to-have. It is a must-have. In promoting the development of the digital economy, governments are also now providing guidance and support through capital, talent, tax policies, and other programs, creating an environment that helps industries better apply advanced technologies.

From enhancing healthcare delivery to providing uninterrupted education to students, to enabling seamless access to essential public and private sector services, investment in digital infrastructure and the digital economy can provide tremendous returns on investment in 2021 and beyond.

Charles Yang is president of Huawei Middle East