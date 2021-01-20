by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inComment

The importance of ESG practices to investment in the UAE

Environmental, social, and governance data is fast becoming one of the most significant investor strategy determinants, says Hala Halaseh

by Staff Writer
Hala Halaseh, Regional Manager, Customer Success (MENA) at Diligent Corporation 

Hala Halaseh, Regional Manager, Customer Success (MENA) at Diligent Corporation 