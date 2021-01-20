The importance of ESG practices to investment in the UAE

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data is fast becoming one of the most significant investor strategy determinants.

The year 2020 has been one for the bad books in most cases. During the emergence of Covid-19 and the months following, markets took quite a tumble; however, ESG investments were not hit as hard. Stocks with solid ESG data have been resilient in tough market conditions, even before Covid-19.

Even throughout the pandemic, The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) launched the UAE Index for Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) earlier in April to encourage listed companies in the UAE to expand embracing ESG best practices, which highlights how the UAE prioritises ESG practices.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) reported that “growing investor and consumer activism” is a significant reputational risk for companies as the investor demographic is growing younger. EIU reports that 76 percent of the younger investors cite that healthy ESG data is a determining factor when managing assets, in contrast to 37 percent of those from older generations.

The stipulation here is in defining and measuring ESG data. ESG scores are determined using a significant amount of quantitative data and narrative disclosures by companies. Third-party ESG scoring companies often resort to estimations for data that is not readily available.

In these cases, the ESG rating provider makes decisions around what data is used and how. Investors want to know more about the ESG data, how it is measured, and how it relates to their personal perspective.

With new business technologies, certain software can provide access to standards and procedures, leverage AI technologies and analysis algorithms, and provide valuable insight to add transparency and accountability to ESG scoring.

A well-developed ESG plan will ensure that a company can attract the investment capital they desire

What is ESG data?

The world of business is evolving as society is growing more concerned about its impacts on humans and the planet. ESG data is a set of standards used to measure a company’s stewardship and sustainability. A socially conscious investor uses ESG data to screen for potential investments.

Investor decisions are based on these criteria:

Environmental: A company’s performance as a steward of nature and its use of sustainable practices

Social: A company’s management of people and resources

Governance: A company’s effective leadership and business practices

The collection of reliable ESG data is becoming more prevalent as ESG scores become a standard reference for investors to determine company impacts. A well-developed ESG plan will ensure that a company can attract the investment capital they desire.

Not only can an ESG score tell a tale of sustainable business practice, but it is also a thermometer to test the temperature of a company’s internal culture. ESG data considers a company’s impact on customers, the local community, and its employees’ well-being.

For such an important metric, it may be surprising how much of a challenge it is to evaluate ESG scores. An obstacle for investors is navigating various scoring systems. Many systems may be unreliable due to a lack of standards or transparency.

The DFM launched the UAE Index for Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) earlier in April

Most ESG data providers define their own materiality matrices and use proprietary methodologies to calculate ESG scores. Diligent, the market-leading provider of modern governance solutions, offers access to the world’s most extensive governance data set.

Boards can view and compare board effectiveness scores and executive compensation models. The platform flags potential discrepancies in diversity, governance, and executive pay.

Organisations can get empowered by:

Defining and initiating commitment to the environment, society and good governance

Turning standards and guidelines into tangible, measurable activities and outcomes

Gathering pivotal intelligence from thousands of news sources

Measuring governance health and identify risks and red flags

Visualising progress towards bold, long-term ESG promises

The UAE is currently aiming to create and maintain a sustainable environment and infrastructure, where it is a key pillar in the National Agenda in line with Vision 2021. One of the highly recommended solutions that can drive the nation to have social and economic sustainability is to use ESG data.

Hala Halaseh is regional manager, Customer Success (MENA) at Diligent Corporation